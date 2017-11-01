Ending SA’s rape culture needs deep investment

In the wake of the murder of Karabo Mokoena earlier in 2017, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula implied that part of the tragedy of her death was that she was "such a beautiful yellowbone".

There is, of course, no relationship between sexual violence and a woman’s looks.

Yet the persistence of naked and unsubtle sexism in South African public discourse is an indicator of the pervasiveness of the uphill battle women in this country face when it comes to claiming their most basic rights to dignity.

It is no accident that South African lesbians have been murdered at an alarming rate in the last decade, nor is it coincidental that SA has among the highest rates of rape and femicide in the world. SA is a deeply unequal society and that inequality is not simply on the basis of race, but starkly on the basis of gender.

SA’s democratic state has failed to provide the protections women expected after the end of apartheid. If 98 men were anally raped every single day for a year, a national state of crisis would be proclaimed.

Yet, as the recently released crime statistics for 2016-17 indicate, this is exactly how many women report rape in this country on a daily basis. The actual figure is almost certainly much higher, given how few survivors bother reporting to the police — and still there is no action to tackle the situation.

Because those whose bodies are violated are women, and because we live in a society in which violence against women is normalised, the government continues to simply report on rape — as the police minister does year after year — without doing much to stop it. Men who rape, and the culture that creates them, face few (if any) consequences for their behaviour.

The state is not alone in abrogating its responsibility. Social formations including churches, community-based organisations and the private sector, have failed to invest the energy and resources necessary for creating a society in which women are safe from sexual violence.