Business bashing by ANC stunts SA’s long-term growth prospects

This conundrum is a reflection of the policy incoherence and contestation for position within the tripartite alliance. The economic policy turnover in the past 10 years has given the distinct impression that the government is way out of its depth. We have moved from Asgisa to the NDP, GNP, the Nine Point Plan and now a 14-Point Rescue Plan. Even the ratings agencies that analyse our growth strategy must be profoundly confused. The medium-term budget did not contain any significant initiatives to deal with the key factors flagged by the ratings agencies, and there is now a distinct danger of another credit rating downgrade.

Our profound development challenges demand a new approach to deliver the desired development outcomes. The concept of a developmental state that was properly structured, well-resourced and efficient found immediate attraction and was punted as the answer to the enormous socioeconomic challenges confronting the new democratic state. Indeed, in many successful East Asian developmental states, efficient planning and execution by highly competent technocratic state machinery has been the key driver of success.

One of the most critical success drivers and requirements for a developmental state is the creation of new economic structures, such as the National Planning Commission (NPC) in the case of SA, that are given the necessary political mandate and legislated power to manage national economic planning and effective co-ordination and integration of development policies, whether fiscal, monetary or social, across government. Such structures must be populated by highly competent and experienced professionals across the socioeconomic spectrum.

The primary task of the NPC would be to relaunch the NDP, ensure its adoption by the broad spectrum of society, identify critical landmarks for its success and manage its implementation and co-ordination across all departments and sectors. The NPC, in this new role, would be the ideal structure to bridge the current entrenched mistrust and nurture a new basis for co-operation isolated from political interference.

The concept of a developmental state has been used quite liberally by many politicians in the past few years to motivate their supporters and inspire them with renewed hope. But they have failed to pay attention to its key requirement for competence as its critical success factor. Its opposite, cadre deployment, was allowed to dominate appointments in all critical positions in the state machinery. It is this tendency that rendered a fatal blow to all efforts to progressively grow an effective developmental state.

Our development imperatives can be summarised in line with the main NDP themes; to grow an attractive investment climate for both domestic and foreign investment to create factories and jobs; to establish capable state machinery to deliver services and execute development plans efficiently; and to build capacity to provide quality education for all. These mutually reinforcing themes, properly co-ordinated and executed, should have been able to put us on a sustainable growth trajectory that could have created opportunities for all and made a huge impact on the wellbeing of the poor majority.

• Motsohi is organisational strategist with Lenomo Advisory.