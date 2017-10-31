MAMPHELA RAMPHELE: SA’s wounds will only heal through a focused drive towards unification

Johann Rupert’s statement that "radical economic transformation is just a code word for theft" has unleashed angry responses from many in the ANC. It has also generated spirited defensive comments from those who believe the "volkskapitalisme" pursued by the Broederbond within the National Party was only a means of lifting Afrikaners from poverty and could not be equated to the crass state capture playing out today.

These claims and counterclaims are missing the point. The crisis in our country calls for national conversations on how we transform our socioeconomic system to eradicate poverty, unemployment and inequality. The bleak picture painted by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba of a stagnant economy mired in debt and failing to generate enough revenue to stay afloat calls for urgent action.

The continuity of "state capture" from its roots in the colonial period, its brutality in the apartheid era and the impunity in government of the post-apartheid period cannot be denied. Hennie van Vuuren’s book, Apartheid, Guns and Money, spells out this continuity in its full ugliness.

For as long as we avoid the need to urgently heal the wounds of humiliation that engineered poverty visited on those excluded from the generation and enjoyment of the wealth of their country, we enable those who exploit the divisions between us to enrich themselves.

Business leaders such as those in the CEO Initiative have the opportunity to once more lead the change process, as they did in the run-up to the dawn of our democracy. They need to work together with civil society to hold conversations in safe spaces to promote healing by acknowledging the wrongdoing that has humiliated so many over so many generations.

Those who benefited from the multi-generational exclusion of the majority are also wounded. Many suffer shame, guilt, anger and denial that makes it difficult for them to reconnect with their fellow citizens and celebrate the inextricable oneness of the human race. Faith-based communities have an important role to play in promoting healing so that we can become the united diverse nation we committed to become at the moment of our birth in 1994.

We owe it to our children and children’s children to commit to educating for democracy so that they can develop greater self-knowledge and self-confidence to become 21st-century critical citizens, able to elect leaders worthy of public office. We need to create civic education programmes to establish a shared system of values befitting our human rights Constitution.

The empathy and sympathy that emanate from healing and civic education would enable us to tackle the legacy of shame, guilt and anger that undermines our ability to transform our socioeconomic system into a more equitable, more sustainable one.

Our ability to evolve into a nation that can unselfconsciously call itself South African depends on creating an environment in which the dignity of all is restored.

Germany’s journey to reunification is a case in point. Five years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the East and West remained divided by a wall of poverty, unemployment and inequality. Thanks to the leadership of then chancellor Helmut Kohl, German citizens, despite protestation by wealthy West Germans, agreed to heal the divide.

Acknowledgement of responsibility for two world wars and the genocide of millions of Jews, combined with the opening of all secret files from the Stasi, helped to heal the emotional wounds of many. The adoption of values-based civic education in schools, churches and workplaces helped establish a new ethos that put human dignity and equality at the centre of social relationships at all levels in society.

Investment in equalisation was also at the centre of the process. Richer regions contributed to the reconstruction and development of the poor eastern German regions through reduced allocations from the fiscus.

Companies were incentivised to invest in the East and create jobs and livelihoods. Intensive on-the-job training programmes and the extension of technical and vocational training schools to the East enhanced skills development and stimulated economic growth.

A solidarity tax was instituted for those earning above an agreed threshold. This tax is to run until 2019. A Holocaust Memorial, with row upon row of granite headstones, was built next to the Bundestag to ensure its prominent visibility.

Today, Germany is the political and economic leader in Europe. The symbolism of Angela Merkel, who grew up in the East, becoming its first woman chancellor speaks volumes.

Germany demonstrates unequivocally that investing in equality for all citizens is good for everyone in society.

We need to reimagine our country after 23 years of muddling through. Our highly respected Constitution provides a strong foundation for our democracy. What is urgently needed is embracing the human rights values enshrined in it. This would enable us to live together more authentically as people exemplifying ubuntu — our inextricable connectedness as human beings. We need to invest in embedding these values in our homes, schools, places of worship and workplaces to guide the transformation of our socioeconomic system.

The foundation of the transformation of our socioeconomic system should be a well-planned, integrated high-quality education and training system that stops the wastage of talent in our youthful population. We need to support families and enhance quality of human settlements to ensure the first 1,000 days provide healthy nurture and stimulation of all children.

Early childhood development needs to move from the Department of Social Development to become part of the foundation years of the school system. The promotion of mother-tongue and values-based education in grades 0-4 would enable every child to become self-confident, creative and ready to learn how to learn.

An important overhaul to promote high-quality education facilitated by more self-confident teachers adequately supported by appropriate facilities, technology and continuing professional development is urgently needed. Technical and vocational training needs to start in high school as an option for those who would like to pursue careers as high-level technologists.

Our tertiary education system also needs urgent reimagining so that it can be more accessible, efficient and responsive to societal needs, as well as prepare young people for the needs of the 21st century and beyond.

We need to design much more effective second-chance education for the more than 6-million young people who have dropped out of school and are unemployed, some unemployable. The government, private sector and civil society need to work together to tackle this massive problem before it explodes in our faces.

Our cities have to be reimagined to become more integrated, dynamic and sustainable living environments for our youthful population. Our well-functioning science and technology system, with significant 21st-century technological prowess, should be broadened and deepened by collaborating with the private sector to enable more effective participation in the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions.

Reimagined rural land-use is critical to enable the emergence of thriving agribusinesses, food security and sustainable ecologically sound livelihoods. More efficient and effective land reform is essential to economic transformation that can restore the dignity of the forgotten people in rural areas in the poorest provinces.

• Ramphele is a cofounder of ReimagineSA.