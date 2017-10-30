Surprise everyone by doing the morally right thing

The problem is that half-truths, degrees of truth and lying in all its permutations seriously damage democracies and undermine the universal goal of a free and better life for all. At worst, they bring down countries and systems.

Self-deception is no different, as explained in a book called Leadership and Self-Deception by the American Arbinger Institute, which helps people and organisations to evolve from a self-focused, inward mind-set to an others-focused, outward mind-set.

It explains that a self-focused mind-set leads to self-deception or the inability of people to recognise that they have a problem. This is a common and damaging problem in governments and organisations and it is symptomatic of destructive, even catastrophic, leadership. This kind of leader sees other people as objects and threats, not as people with needs who they are expected to serve.

As Arbinger points out, this is not only harmful to an organisation or country; this betrayal of good governance and leadership is ultimately self-betrayal and self-destruction because it provokes other people to behave in the same self-focused way.

Yet all the warnings and wisdom do not begin to alarm or change the behaviour of the majority of unethical, dishonest leaders, particularly when they are backed by powerful legal representation.

Judge Dennis Davis says it is extremely problematic that when the rich and powerful are charged, instead of facing what is brought before them, they simply drag things out and get the best and most expensive lawyers to represent them.

Citizens have to stop forgiving blatant lying and self-deception and start expecting people in the government, business and society to do the right thing — to act with honesty and integrity.

Mervyn King talks about the moral duties of people entrusted with governance being based on five Cs: care, courage, conscience, competence and commitment. These are the foils to the corporate sins of arrogance, fear, greed, pride and sloth.

The time has come to expect right and do right, not occasionally but all the time. As Mark Twain put it: always do right. Some people will like it. The rest will be astonished.

• Skae is director of Rhodes Business School.