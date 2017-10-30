ETHICS
Surprise everyone by doing the morally right thing
The time has come to expect right and do right, not occasionally but all the time
KPMG, McKinsey, Eskom, the Gupta brothers, President Jacob Zuma’s 783 habits of leaders who routinely dodge corruption, fraud and racketeering. Further afield, there are diesel-emission scandals, Japanese steel maker Kobe Steel’s admission that it faked inspection data for a decade and Harvey Weinstein.
What has happened to trust, honesty, integrity, conscience and moral fibre? How in this age of fact checkers and global connectivity are leaders of countries and corporations getting away with such dishonest behaviour?
Have we reached the age where it is okay for leaders to blatantly lie and pursue personal means-end tactics instead of working for the public good? Have they become so self-deluded and so devoid of honesty and ethics that they no longer recognise when they are lying or cheating?
In an article in the Harvard Business Review, Laura Nash, who is a consultant in business ethics and leadership and former Harvard Business School lecturer, listed 12 questions for examining the ethics of any decision.
Question 10 is the most interesting: could you disclose without qualm your decision or action to your boss, your CEO, the board of directors, your family or society?
As typically happens in executive facilitation, there is always a participant who is wiser and more reflective than everyone else. Someone once replied: "What’s the big deal with the question? Do you know how many executives would answer with an unqualified ‘yes’, and not because they’re honest but because they have no qualms about lying about their decisions and actions? And they don’t seem to have a shred of conscience about it. Either that or they are chronically self-deceptive."
I was taken aback by this answer, but it provided a good opportunity to ask whether Nash’s question was therefore invalid. This made the question more valid than ever, and compels examination of the wheels within wheels of blatant lying and self-deception.
In a Forbes article titled Is it okay for leaders to lie?, executive development and leadership consultant Brook Manville writes about a big assumption: to be a great leader you can’t lie. Yet, he says, the list of leaders who played loose with the truth is long, and it often doesn’t seem to matter. Even when they "mis-remember", strong leaders successfully rally supporters.
In Why Leaders Lie by University of Chicago political scientist John J Mearsheimer, he cites several reasons, one of them being fear-mongering by exaggerating a threat to get people to support their causes. He cites the Bush administration lying to gain the support of the public and Congress for the war against Iraq by inflating the threat posed by Saddam Hussein.
The problem is that half-truths, degrees of truth and lying in all its permutations seriously damage democracies and undermine the universal goal of a free and better life for all. At worst, they bring down countries and systems.
Self-deception is no different, as explained in a book called Leadership and Self-Deception by the American Arbinger Institute, which helps people and organisations to evolve from a self-focused, inward mind-set to an others-focused, outward mind-set.
It explains that a self-focused mind-set leads to self-deception or the inability of people to recognise that they have a problem. This is a common and damaging problem in governments and organisations and it is symptomatic of destructive, even catastrophic, leadership. This kind of leader sees other people as objects and threats, not as people with needs who they are expected to serve.
As Arbinger points out, this is not only harmful to an organisation or country; this betrayal of good governance and leadership is ultimately self-betrayal and self-destruction because it provokes other people to behave in the same self-focused way.
Yet all the warnings and wisdom do not begin to alarm or change the behaviour of the majority of unethical, dishonest leaders, particularly when they are backed by powerful legal representation.
Judge Dennis Davis says it is extremely problematic that when the rich and powerful are charged, instead of facing what is brought before them, they simply drag things out and get the best and most expensive lawyers to represent them.
Citizens have to stop forgiving blatant lying and self-deception and start expecting people in the government, business and society to do the right thing — to act with honesty and integrity.
Mervyn King talks about the moral duties of people entrusted with governance being based on five Cs: care, courage, conscience, competence and commitment. These are the foils to the corporate sins of arrogance, fear, greed, pride and sloth.
The time has come to expect right and do right, not occasionally but all the time. As Mark Twain put it: always do right. Some people will like it. The rest will be astonished.
• Skae is director of Rhodes Business School.
