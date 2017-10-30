Patience and humility and wariness should give you bear necessities
Not wise to rush after returns or throw in your lot with broad-based passive exposure
Having been fearful about macro risks throughout the current market cycle, global investors’ concerns have shifted squarely to valuations. There is a continuing refrain about excessive valuations of the US equity market — as if other equity markets would be immune from a serious sell-off in US equities — and talk of bond bubbles.
Interestingly, history suggests that valuation is rarely the primary cause of equity bear markets. In fact, only one since the 1920s — the crash of 1987 — can be so ascribed. Shocks and recessions come in as the primary triggers 25% and 50% of the time, respectively, whereas tighter credit conditions, at more than two-thirds, are the real bull market killers.
So are valuations a problem now? In an equity context, it depends to some extent on the eye of the beholder. Valuations are clearly elevated but are they worryingly so? Longer-term measures, which include the inflationary 1970s, would have us believe so, but others, which take greater account of persistently low inflation and interest rates, suggest more moderate overvaluation.
What is undeniable is that this has been an unusually extended cycle. Most of it has been driven by declining interest rates, but since the correction of 2015-16 earnings, dynamics and momentum have led the charge, which is much more typical of late-cycle environments.
Fundamental factors have improved significantly and the growth environment is ostensibly supportive.
Global growth is synchronised and self-reinforcing and this in turn has boosted top-line revenue growth to levels that have generally been absent in this cycle, which has been more about cost reduction.
Earnings growth has been and is likely to remain, for now, robust and broad-based. The US Federal Reserve has announced it will start to shrink its balance sheet and other key players such as the European Central Bank are initiating tapering. However, these developments, coupled with an economic recovery, do not yet seem to have constrained liquidity.
High-yield credit spreads, normally the best candidate for the proverbial canary in the coal mine, have continued to narrow and the dollar has weakened. Money supply growth is broadly supportive and inflation is notable by its absence, much to the surprise of the central bankers, whose attempts to increase its level have largely been frustrated.
Investor positioning has consistently been too conservative for the whole of the current bull market cycle, which has been dubbed the "most hated in history". Needless to say, the opportunity costs of such caution have been substantial. Clearly a more positive environment is to some extent in the price, but the typical signs of late-cycle euphoria don’t seem to be prevalent yet, and in the meantime momentum is in the driving seat.
Take advantage of broad opportunity sets to generate returns that don’t depend much on the directional behaviour of the primary asset class
So what should investors do at this point in the market cycle? First, it doesn’t seem to be a good environment to chase returns aggressively. Chuck Prince, a former CEO of Citigroup, famously wanted to "keep on dancing" in 2007, and that didn’t exactly end well.
Hence we believe it is probably wise to be progressively counterbalancing exposure to growth assets with selective defensive positions. We would all like to believe in the efficacy of market timing but humility at this stage of the cycle is the surer strategy. In our view it is still right to keep skin in the game. The best periods for returns in growth assets are at the beginning of a new cycle or towards the end of an old one.
In our view, investors could consider the following actions:
Improve portfolio liquidity. Now is not the time to be sacrificing liquidity.
Take advantage of broad opportunity sets to generate returns that don’t depend much on the directional behaviour of the primary asset class.
Resist the siren song of cheap, broad-based passive exposure and be increasingly selective in terms of the exposures within asset classes that are likely to show more resilience if times get tougher.
• Saunders is head of multi-asset growth at Investec Asset Management.
