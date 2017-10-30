Patience and humility and wariness should give you bear necessities

Having been fearful about macro risks throughout the current market cycle, global investors’ concerns have shifted squarely to valuations. There is a continuing refrain about excessive valuations of the US equity market — as if other equity markets would be immune from a serious sell-off in US equities — and talk of bond bubbles.

Interestingly, history suggests that valuation is rarely the primary cause of equity bear markets. In fact, only one since the 1920s — the crash of 1987 — can be so ascribed. Shocks and recessions come in as the primary triggers 25% and 50% of the time, respectively, whereas tighter credit conditions, at more than two-thirds, are the real bull market killers.

So are valuations a problem now? In an equity context, it depends to some extent on the eye of the beholder. Valuations are clearly elevated but are they worryingly so? Longer-term measures, which include the inflationary 1970s, would have us believe so, but others, which take greater account of persistently low inflation and interest rates, suggest more moderate overvaluation.

What is undeniable is that this has been an unusually extended cycle. Most of it has been driven by declining interest rates, but since the correction of 2015-16 earnings, dynamics and momentum have led the charge, which is much more typical of late-cycle environments.