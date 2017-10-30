Capitalism’s critics unable to land a punch, let alone deliver a knockout

But should this criticism fall entirely at the hands of capitalism? Why not tackle this issue head-on rather than lay the blame on an ideological term that appears to have been redefined by its numerous critics? According to Google, capitalism is "an economic and political system in which a country’s trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit, rather than by the state". My two major comprehensions: capitalism is an economic and political system; and private owners of capital run the system rather than the state.

The first insight (political system) isn’t particularly noteworthy and the second is abundantly clear; nongovernment people run the political and economic system rather than the government. Capitalist critics argue that an economic and political system run by a group of individuals in the government is inherently moral in comparison with a system run by anyone else — a remarkably strong value judgment.

What about the form of the government? Democracy, dictatorship or monarchy are all possibilities. While there have been some wonderful national governments, governments have also exerted untold despair on human livelihood thousands of times through history. In SA, the apartheid state wreaked untold misery due to a desire to implement its interpretation of a moral code. Individuals were forced through violence to obey racially defined laws, taxes were used to fund an exclusionary social welfare state and power was used to distribute favours and keep the state alive for much longer than individuals would have allowed.

Demonising a nonstate system of governance is a curiously strong starting point, given human history. It is shocking the degree of self-shame nongovernment individuals will shoulder just to disassociate themselves from capitalism. While I might disassociate myself, I refuse to go this far.

Returning to the definition, it immediately suggests that current economic and political systems are a far cry from capitalist. Governments are easily the biggest players in most economies. Top tax rates are north of 50% in many developed markets, government expenditure is usually the biggest economic sector, and this doesn’t account for the regulatory control that legislators exercise — governments exert much greater singular control on the political and economic system than nongovernment entities.