Private security in Africa: time to regulate the bad and harness the good

A familiar scene plays itself out daily whenever I visit my local 24-hour convenience store in the northern suburbs of Cape Town. Despite the early hour, there is a flurry of activity. A fleet of blue and white-striped cars parked in the lot tell me that the city’s traffic officials are also in the vicinity. The South African Police Service (SAPS) make an appearance — two officers furtively dart in and out of the convenience store for their discounted coffee and leave in their brightly marked white pick-up truck.

And last, private security — a fleet of them. A couple of them weave through the crowds in their bulletproof vests, their handguns strapped to their cargo pants, while the rest sit in their bright vehicles across the road. They do this every morning. They never seem to be off duty, always visible, always present.

Seeing this over and over has made me reflect on what "policing" actually means in Africa, and in particular the role of private security which, in many respects, provides more of a foundational order of safety than any forms of public policing on the continent

Very few countries in Africa keep consistent and reliable tabs on the size and nature of the private security industry, but it can safely be argued that the industry is deeply embedded in policing Africa — and that it is on the rise. However, private security is highly contested and beset by a number of problems. These include poorly paid guards with few or no benefits, skills or training who operate in conditions that are sub-standard and even dangerous.