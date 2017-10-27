Simple ‘nudges’ in the UK have had notably positive effects on people’s lives

Just a few days after Richard Thaler won the Nobel Prize in economics earlier in October, the UK’s Behavioural Insights Team released its annual report. What good timing — Thaler helped inspire the creation of the Behavioural Insights Team in 2010, not only with his academic work, but also by numerous (and continuing) discussions with the team.

Drawing on work in psychology, Thaler showed that people don’t always make fully rational choices, and that their decisions can be greatly affected by apparently minor factors (such as where high-calorie foods are placed in a grocery store).

Guided by Thaler’s work, companies and governments found that if you enrol people automatically in savings plans, if you simplify people’s interactions with services or products, if you reduce or simplify form-filling requirements, or if you provide reminders and clear disclosures, you can make a difference in people’s lives.

With these findings in mind, the Behavioural Insights Team’s new report offers numerous success stories. Road accidents are a leading cause of deaths and injuries in the UK, and accidents are often caused by drivers who have previously been caught speeding. To address that problem, the team adopted a simple nudge, in the form of a letter, briefly explaining to those drivers that speed limits are a reasonable and important idea.

Remarkably, the intervention cut repeat offences by 20% over the next six-month period, which almost certainly saved lives.

To increase and diversify enrolment at the UK’s best universities, the team identified 11,104 students with strong grades at schools whose pupils rarely attend such universities. Those students received letters from current students with similar backgrounds at top universities, emphasising that those universities were interested in students like them. Those simple letters significantly increased applications, and eventual attendance.