Private health sector eager to collaborate on care — right now

Discovery Health’s CEO, Dr Jonathan Broomberg, pointed out that while it was important for ongoing engagements and debate on the form of a future healthcare system, including through the committees recently announced by the Department of Health to interrogate various aspects of National Health Insurance, it was at least equally important to retain a strong focus on delivering immediately on the everyday healthcare needs of what Friedland earlier called an "unsustainably unequal" society.

In other words, while we continue to shape and form through ongoing engagements the future of the healthcare system, let us get on with making sure we do the best we can for South Africans today.

It is highly likely that as collaborations deepen on everyday healthcare delivery, collaboration on larger issues — such as National Health Insurance — will become easier, more pragmatic and less adversarial.

The situation South African healthcare finds itself in is not unique. At the conference, Denise Soares dos Santos, who runs one of the largest private-sector healthcare hubs in Brazil, and her compatriot Luiz Augusto Carneiro described how the two sectors had found ways to exist side by side, sustainably, against a backdrop of slow economic growth, the need to reform their healthcare system and the pressing need for social stability in an unequal society.

Their journey to this point may not have been untroubled — for one, healthcare inflation ran for years in the double digits — but Brazil has shown that workable solutions can indeed be found.

Similarly, Dr Vinod Bhat, vice-chancellor of Manipal University, described how India had fashioned success out of collaboration between the public and private sector in expanding training facilities for doctors to meet a debilitating shortage in the profession in that country. So did Brazil, which responded similarly to India.