How to fix Jacob Zuma’s mess the ethical way

The race for control of Luthuli House and the Union Buildings is gaining momentum. No rocket scientist or isangoma is needed to predict that it will be a bruising affair.

Millions of South Africans have mandated the ANC to govern. Despite its self-inflicted haemorrhage, it still enjoys considerable support.

A new party leadership to be elected in December will spearhead the campaign to win the general elections and form a new administration in 2019.

The Moral Regeneration Movement believes contestants should put their case before the ANC membership for it to decide who can best lead the country to a brighter future. But many factors will impinge on this watershed election.

Prior to the Polokwane nightmare, the ANC was knit together by a culture of unity in ideological diversity, discipline, clear vision, spirit of sacrifice and a leadership that was well educated, ethical and focused.