How to fix Jacob Zuma’s mess the ethical way
Candidates for ANC presidency must do more than just differ with Msholozi
The race for control of Luthuli House and the Union Buildings is gaining momentum. No rocket scientist or isangoma is needed to predict that it will be a bruising affair.
Millions of South Africans have mandated the ANC to govern. Despite its self-inflicted haemorrhage, it still enjoys considerable support.
A new party leadership to be elected in December will spearhead the campaign to win the general elections and form a new administration in 2019.
The Moral Regeneration Movement believes contestants should put their case before the ANC membership for it to decide who can best lead the country to a brighter future. But many factors will impinge on this watershed election.
Prior to the Polokwane nightmare, the ANC was knit together by a culture of unity in ideological diversity, discipline, clear vision, spirit of sacrifice and a leadership that was well educated, ethical and focused.
Polokwane set the cat among the pigeons. The ill-fated Congress of the People broke away, to be followed three years later by the militant EFF.
The self-styled "coalition of the wounded", which engineered Thabo Mbeki’s downfall, disintegrated. Cosatu is a pale figure of its former self. The ANC’s women’s and youth leagues have lost much of the shine and political clout that their predecessors enjoyed.
The once cosy relationship between the Zuma-led ANC and the SACP is as dead as a dodo.
There is worsening poverty, unemployment and a sizeable comprador-bourgeoisie in SA.
State institutions are under threat, especially the Treasury, the public protector, the National Prosecuting Authority and the South African Revenue Service.
Other challenges include insults by the Gupta cowboys, state capture, Parliament’s lacklustre performance, mediocre education, the Nkandla debacle, the Marikana massacre, rampant corruption and the upsurge of crude racism.
The fratricidal factions in the ANC are the most devastating indictment of a movement with an illustrious past.
The once-mighty President Jacob Zuma has never been more vulnerable. Yet he again reshuffled the Cabinet without consulting his party’s national executive committee.
Given this gloomy scenario, what kind of leaders should the ANC elect?
There are basic personal ethics that go with public office, such as self-discipline, honesty, integrity, truthfulness, prioritisation of the common good, humility and vision. Good leaders do not abuse the nation’s resources for their benefit; they do not lie to their followers; they follow protocol and decorum when they interact with their followers. Above all, they must be good role models because they are the face of the nation.
The ANC’s constitution gives every member the right to stand for any position. There is no room for anointed crown princes or princesses. If they have served the movement with distinction and have ethical leadership capacity, they should be allowed to climb to the highest echelons of leadership.
The "if/but/maybe" double-speak by candidates is unhelpful. All aspirants for positions must declare their agendas. SA deserves more than just another change of a political face.
The ANC has many capable leaders. Now is the time for them to stand up and be counted. While party unity is necessary to win an election, it cannot be a fetish. SA must come first.
The campaign is getting tough, rough, dirty and deadly. The factionalised party is so riddled with antagonistic contradictions that defeated factions will miss their turn to "eat", so they will do anything to win. Hence, political assassinations.
This period calls for radical ethical leadership. It is facile for candidates to glibly declare they will differ from Msholozi. It is not about replacing Nxamalala. It is about system overhaul.
Radicalism is not about reckless or rude statements. It is about the courage and conviction to uproot the systemic challenges, root and stem.
SA has suffered so much damage that it needs a visionary, bold and wise leader, a defender of the Constitution and a ruthless campaigner against corruption and maladministration.
Such a leader is advised to espouse the Moral Regeneration Movement charter of positive values, which would introduce a new paradigm of leadership.
Although US-style primaries are expensive and no guarantee for electing the most capable, prospective candidates should use television, radio and social media to engage the public.
Vague and general declarations of intent will not impress. They should tell the nation how they will reconstruct and heal the country after the Zuma nightmare. As the leader of society, the ANC should take the lead and not wait until 2019.
The most disturbing feature of the campaign so far is the co-ordinated incidents of violence in which people have been injured and killed. Provincial elections have degenerated into fierce battlegrounds, which can only result in deeper division and pose a serious threat to a peaceful December conference.
KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape — with the most voting delegates — are riven by anarchy and division. The initiative by the ANC in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West and possibly Free State to forge unity among the contestants ahead of the conference is noble. But is it just a pipe dream by ambitious politicians positioning themselves for the top echelons of political power?
Granted, politics is warfare without blood, but the use of dirty tricks is reprehensible. People’s reputations can be destroyed by gossip, hearsay, innuendo, unsubstantiated allegations and blatant lies.
The candidates should pre-emptively answer the questions being asked openly and in whispers. What did you do to distance yourself from the wrongs committed by the national executive committee, the ANC caucus and Parliament?
Some leaders did display courage and integrity, leaders such as Pravin Gordhan, Mcebisi Jonas, Makhosi Khoza, Vytjie Mentor, Derek Hanekom, Naledi Pandor and Jackson Mthembu.
The candidates need to explain their silence so that the people can believe they bring something fundamentally new.
There is huge interest in the outcome of the ANC elective conference. Apart from its track record as the oldest surviving liberation movement, the governing party is the torch-bearer of the Nelson Mandela legacy.
Investors watch with bated breath. Economists and political scientists are having sleepless nights while trying to test their theoretical assumptions.
Those who benefited from Zuma’s patronage will fight tooth and nail for the status quo. But the crescendo for his exit has peaked. Millions of citizens are crossing fingers that December will begin the redemption of a country that in 1994 was a model of democracy.
• Mkhatshwa chairs the Moral Regeneration Movement.
