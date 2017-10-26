Hubris among the fatal blunders that bring tyrants down

As authoritarian rulers rise in many parts of the world, one wonders what must happen for their countries to liberalise. The likes of Vladimir Putin in Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey and Xi Jinping in China are entrenched, experienced and not unpopular — so should their opponents simply resign themselves to an open-ended period of illiberal rule?

According to Daniel Treisman — a University of California, Los Angeles, political scientist — that’s not necessarily the case.

For a recent paper, he analysed 218 episodes of democratisation between 1800 and 2015 and found they were, with a few exceptions, the result of authoritarian rulers’ mistakes in seeking to hold on to power. The list of these errors is both a useful handbook for authoritarians and a useful reminder that even the most capable of them are fallible, with disastrous consequences for their regimes.

Treisman’s list of mistakes is worth citing in full. There are five basic ones:

• Hubris — An authoritarian ruler underestimates the opposition’s strength and fails to compromise or suppress it before it’s too late. King Louis Philippe of France was deposed in 1848 after, as Treisman puts it, turning "a series of reform banquets into revolution by refusing even mild concessions". Romanian Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was making a routine speech when he realised he was being overthrown. Indonesian President Muhammad Suharto believed he could get the country under control right up to the moment of his resignation;

• Needless risk — A ruler calls a vote that he "fails to manipulate sufficiently" (like Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1988, when he lost a plebiscite on whether he should be allowed to stay in power) or starts a war he cannot win (like Leopoldo Galtieri in Argentina with the Falklands conflict of 1982);

• Slippery slope — That was Russian president Mikhail Gorbachev’s case: a ruler starts reforms to prop up the regime but ends up undermining it;

• Trusting a traitor — This is not always a mistake made by the dictator, although it was in the case of Francisco Franco in Spain, who chose King Juan Carlos, the dismantler of fascism, as his successor. In Gorbachev’s case, it was the politburo — the regime’s elite — that picked the wrong man to preserve its power;

• Counterproductive violence — Not suppressing the opposition when necessary can be a sign of hubris in a dictator, but overreacting is also a grave mistake. The example Treisman gives is Bangladeshi President Hussain Muhammad Ershad, who was forced to resign by an uprising that started after police shot an opposition activist at a rally. But the error was also made by Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2013, when his riot police descended on a few hundred peacefully protesting students and brutally beat them, setting off the much bigger protests that resulted in the ouster of Yanukovych.