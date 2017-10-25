Socially responsible wine producers can work harder for transformation

With the end of apartheid and the export boom that followed the era of isolation, this assumed a level of pragmatic importance. International business demanded the application of ethical standards and very soon, audit arrangements were put in place. Today, a high percentage of the country’s producers meet the requirements of at least one of the multitude of organisations charged with managing the verification process.

Sadly, this focus on conditions of employment and the general worker environment has come to replace any real consideration about transformation in the way the term is commonly used elsewhere in SA. There have been very few initiatives involving equity in land or business operations and again it is easy to understand why. The wine business is intrinsically unprofitable — VinPro, the organisation representing the country’s declining number of growers (down to 3,300 from 4,500 in the past 20 years), has established that only 30%-40% are recovering their running and replacement costs.

Black economic empowerment deals funded out of dividend flows (which have characterised transfers of ownership in other industries) were never going to be possible except in the more corporatised operations.

Distell, the largest wine and spirits producer, engineered such an arrangement quite early on. KWV achieved a similar result through the negligence of a delinquent minister who authorised the "capture" of a R400m fund that had been established to drive broad-based transformation, education and business assistance for the whole industry.

A few individual initiatives, such as Cluver’s Thandi project and Diemersfontein’s Thokozani operation, have involved land and brand, but mostly the industry has sought to change its racial profile by creating joint venture labels. Some might argue that since many of these operations are largely cosmetic, they have few tangible assets, survive on grant funding and their "empowered" owners have little or no skin in the game — they are doomed to fail. Certainly their track record is some way off being convincing.

Perhaps more to the point, since they generally depend on 100% white-owned facilities to provide what goes into their bottles, they have no brand home, no vineyards, no land — nothing, in fact, that would suggest "transformation" in the meaningful sense of the word.