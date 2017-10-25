EMPOWERMENT IN AGRICULTURE
Socially responsible wine producers can work harder for transformation
Focus is on housing and conditions of employment but few initiatives for equity in land or business operations. writes Michael Fridjhon
Transformation — a much over-worked word in the South African context — has been an uncomfortable and little mentioned subject in the world of the Cape wine industry. It’s not difficult to understand why. Wine farming is integrally linked to land ownership and many of the properties are homes imbued with generations of family history.
There is an implicit understanding that the mere mention of the word may raise the spectre of land grabs: no other mechanism could apply, given the improbability of legitimate land claims of the kind more common elsewhere in SA.
This does not mean that the more thoughtful of the country’s producers have disregarded the importance of social responsibility. Well before 1994, the more forward thinking — particularly those living in the areas closest to Cape Town — had begun to address issues such as workers’ housing, sanitation, schooling, creches and general conditions of employment.
With the end of apartheid and the export boom that followed the era of isolation, this assumed a level of pragmatic importance. International business demanded the application of ethical standards and very soon, audit arrangements were put in place. Today, a high percentage of the country’s producers meet the requirements of at least one of the multitude of organisations charged with managing the verification process.
Sadly, this focus on conditions of employment and the general worker environment has come to replace any real consideration about transformation in the way the term is commonly used elsewhere in SA. There have been very few initiatives involving equity in land or business operations and again it is easy to understand why. The wine business is intrinsically unprofitable — VinPro, the organisation representing the country’s declining number of growers (down to 3,300 from 4,500 in the past 20 years), has established that only 30%-40% are recovering their running and replacement costs.
Black economic empowerment deals funded out of dividend flows (which have characterised transfers of ownership in other industries) were never going to be possible except in the more corporatised operations.
Distell, the largest wine and spirits producer, engineered such an arrangement quite early on. KWV achieved a similar result through the negligence of a delinquent minister who authorised the "capture" of a R400m fund that had been established to drive broad-based transformation, education and business assistance for the whole industry.
A few individual initiatives, such as Cluver’s Thandi project and Diemersfontein’s Thokozani operation, have involved land and brand, but mostly the industry has sought to change its racial profile by creating joint venture labels. Some might argue that since many of these operations are largely cosmetic, they have few tangible assets, survive on grant funding and their "empowered" owners have little or no skin in the game — they are doomed to fail. Certainly their track record is some way off being convincing.
Perhaps more to the point, since they generally depend on 100% white-owned facilities to provide what goes into their bottles, they have no brand home, no vineyards, no land — nothing, in fact, that would suggest "transformation" in the meaningful sense of the word.
While the industry spends more than R100m annually on everything from ownership projects to schools, creches and community investment, the state’s contribution to transformation comes in at a measly R12m
The Cape wine industry might proudly trot out this achievement — VinPro’s Rico Basson cited 37 black-owned wine brands and 52 black-empowered wine businesses, representing more than 2,500 of the country’s 90,000-plus hectares, in a recently penned defence of where the Cape wine industry is today — but when it comes to black-owned wine properties with their own crush facilities and own carefully mapped out route to market, the number is comfortably under 1% of the national total.
In fairness, the government has not distinguished itself when it comes to facilitating or funding transformation. While the industry spends more than R100m annually on everything from ownership projects to schools, creches and community investment, the state’s contribution to transformation comes in at a measly R12m.
It also does very little to cut through bureaucratic obstacles; for example, to effect the transfer of ownership of water rights to beneficiaries. As an example, what is potentially the biggest land reform project in the fruit and wine industry is gridlocked for want of R18m and a Gordian knot of red tape involving the Brandvlei Dam in Worcester — where 19 government departments need to authorise the expansion of the canal system to unlock 4,000ha of additional water.
Perhaps even more embarrassing is the absence of people of colour in senior technical positions. In the mid-1990s, I was involved in setting up some of the first bursary schemes designed to rectify this situation and the first crop of black oenology and viticulture graduates emerged from a largely untransformed University of Stellenbosch at around the time of the millennium. Had this process continued, it would be reasonable to expect that today there would be people of colour holding senior winemaking positions in at least some of the high-profile cellars. The truth is a far cry from this: there is no more than a handful in any position of seniority.
In a recent blog piece published in WineMag, I asked why the racial profile of the country’s winemakers was still largely unchanged. The piece elicited a stream of comments, from the lunatic right to the warm and fuzzy. However, a couple of weeks after it appeared, two winemakers of colour posted their observations on the site and both said pretty much the same thing. "We were about five black students in my year. Out of the five, only two are [still] in the wine industry.
The other three changed courses to agricultural economics and soil science because the trend then with black graduates was winemaking for a year, then off to teaching or academia ... when as an assistant winemaker [on the teaching staff] at Elsenburg, I applied for a winemaking job at one of the industry big boys ... one of my previous [white] students got the job."
This is no wonder when 90% of the graduates of the past 15 years have been white and the 10% who are not battle to get employment at any of the country’s 500-plus wineries – a situation that is unlikely to improve as the industry consolidates and the number of wine-making positions continues to decline.
In 1989, John Platter, Tim Hamilton Russell and Rustenberg’s Simon Barlow launched the Winelands’ Commitment affirming "the principle that all land and vineyard ownership be opened unconditionally to all races ... that the Group Areas Act be removed", that there should be "freedom of association for all our colleagues and employees", and an "ending of apartheid policies in SA".
They were abused by the people they lived among and ostracised by the wine industry. Almost 30 years later, the transformation they sought to bring about appears as elusive as ever.
• Fridjhon is visiting professor of wine business at the UCT Graduate School of Business.
