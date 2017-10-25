Pilot projects show how to fill gaps in services

Without adequate access to energy, water, proper sanitation and waste management services, people living in cities will be exposed to serious social, economic and ecological risks. Urban residents might become unable to keep their jobs if they are frequently ill because of poor sanitation.

These risks undermine resilience, the capacity of people and communities to meet their basic needs and to recover when they are hit with unexpected events. Resilience is about continuously creating new opportunities to improve lives by responding and adapting to ongoing changes and major disasters.

More people are moving to towns and cities, seeking services, jobs and other opportunities like better education options.

In SA, the most basic infrastructure and services are managed by municipal governments. Proper access to services still eludes many vulnerable South Africans.

New solutions are needed to provide services and boost resilience for all South Africans of all income levels. The need to find new solutions where conventional tactics are not succeeding is made more urgent due to new sources of uncertainty including fiscal pressures and a shifting climate with more frequent extreme weather events, like the drought in Cape Town. The serious social and ecological challenges and disasters shaping urban environments demand that people act, learn and adapt with urgency.

Our research in the Western Cape with Green-Win, a European Commission-funded project with international partners, aims to identify potential solutions based on existing, tested projects in several countries including Indonesia and India. The approach explores how some activities are already delivering greener, more sustainable services in certain places — and how they foster resilience.

In SA, the research has focused on identifying creative responses to energy, water, sanitation and waste management. We focused on three cases: two in renewable energy, and a waste and waste water project.

Zonke Energy and the Sun Exchange enable access to renewable energy where there was none before. Zonke Energy is a pilot project providing basic energy access in an informal settlement in Philippi, Cape Town, where there has been no electricity for almost four decades. The project does this using a solar microgrid, which is revolutionising energy access elsewhere in Africa.

The Sun Exchange is using financial and technological innovation to run a crowd-investment platform. This allows individuals around the world to invest in small-scale solar energy that is consumed by small businesses, communities or schools that lack the capital to make this happen on their own.

In SA, this is a much-needed intervention to ensure greater equity in the market for rooftop solar photovoltaics.

People in affected communities are invited to become part of the solution, which helps them to develop new skills, gain new experiences and unlock economic opportunities.

The Genius of Space project facilitated a process in which its intended beneficiaries helped design, implement and operate infrastructure to better manage waste and waste water in Langrug, an informal settlement in Franschhoek. The pilot phase reached 115 households. It is inspiring similar collaborative approaches to waste water treatment in at least two other areas in the Western Cape.

Many new, resource-efficient and socially inclusive approaches could help improve the provision of basic services.

While it is important to be cautious about the role and participation of private actors in the delivery of social goods, it is also necessary to acknowledge where governments are unable to succeed on their own. The cases show how different actors have stepped into a gap where a need was previously not met through conventional municipal practices.

These projects could be used as learning labs for urban resilience. The strategies can be replicated to ensure a sustainable and equitable future for Africa’s cities.

As this is done, how can the lessons from one context be applied without losing effectiveness? Are large-scale roll-outs and massification always the best way? And how might these innovations transform the role of local governments? These are questions without singular answers, but they must be asked so as to retain the insight that shaped these resilient responses to contemporary urban dynamics.

• Ziervogel is an associate professor at the department of environmental and geographical science and African Climate and Development Initiative (ACDI) research chair at the University of Cape Town. Hermanus and Andrew are research associates for the ACDI funded by the Green-Win project Green Growth and Win-win Solutions for Sustainable Climate Action, funded by the European Commission.