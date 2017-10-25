Employers are key in destroying culture of sexual harassment

In SA, many businesses have made great strides in embracing workplace diversity and eradicating various forms of harassment and discrimination through training, awareness creation and stringent action against wrongdoers. There are still some environments, though, where the mention of sexual harassment is viewed as "fun by the lads" and thus ignored.

The recent social media #MeToo campaign, in which victims of sexual harassment identified themselves using the hashtag, emphasised the magnitude of the problem.

The widespread nature of sexual harassment is also underscored by a recent study by Legalweek, which reports that more than 50% of female lawyers indicated they had experienced sexual harassment in the workplace more than once.

The same report confirms that our perception of sexual harassment is also influenced by our gender – more female employees believe sexual harassment is a problem in the workplace than men (37% versus 21%), with more men than women (58% versus 35%) holding the view that law firms take sexual harassment seriously.

This bears the hallmarks of a classic workplace disaster cocktail – men are less inclined to think sexual harassment is a serious problem but feel that adequate steps are taken to tackle it, while women (the traditional victims) experience that it is not taken seriously and that not enough is done to remedy it.

The good news is that SA’s employment tribunal and labour court have sent exceptionally strong messages to workplace environments on their liability if they ignore employee reports of sexual harassment. Legislation allows for victims of discrimination and sexual harassment to institute a claim against the employer if the employer fails to take steps to ensure a workplace free of such prohibited behaviour.