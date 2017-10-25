WORKPLACE POLICIES
Employers are key in destroying culture of sexual harassment
'Every business should consider how its policies and practices may inadvertently contribute to a culture of acceptance or denial of sexual harassment scourge,' writes Johan Botes
Sexual harassment remains a scourge in the workplace and warrants concerted efforts by progressively minded companies and individuals if we wish to dramatically improve the work experience of so many long-suffering female employees.
While incidents of male sexual harassment exist and deserve equal scorn, women remain the focus of many predators. Recent reports of a Hollywood mogul’s antics serve to highlight that no workplace or industry is immune to the unwarranted sexual advances of delinquent managers, supervisors, colleagues and clients.
Every business should consider how its policies and practices may inadvertently contribute to a culture of acceptance or denial of this scourge. Employers who fail to take reasonable steps should expect little sympathy in the employment tribunal and courts (including the critical court of public opinion) when their executives or staff are shamed for their sexual antics in the workplace.
In SA, many businesses have made great strides in embracing workplace diversity and eradicating various forms of harassment and discrimination through training, awareness creation and stringent action against wrongdoers. There are still some environments, though, where the mention of sexual harassment is viewed as "fun by the lads" and thus ignored.
The recent social media #MeToo campaign, in which victims of sexual harassment identified themselves using the hashtag, emphasised the magnitude of the problem.
The widespread nature of sexual harassment is also underscored by a recent study by Legalweek, which reports that more than 50% of female lawyers indicated they had experienced sexual harassment in the workplace more than once.
The same report confirms that our perception of sexual harassment is also influenced by our gender – more female employees believe sexual harassment is a problem in the workplace than men (37% versus 21%), with more men than women (58% versus 35%) holding the view that law firms take sexual harassment seriously.
This bears the hallmarks of a classic workplace disaster cocktail – men are less inclined to think sexual harassment is a serious problem but feel that adequate steps are taken to tackle it, while women (the traditional victims) experience that it is not taken seriously and that not enough is done to remedy it.
The good news is that SA’s employment tribunal and labour court have sent exceptionally strong messages to workplace environments on their liability if they ignore employee reports of sexual harassment. Legislation allows for victims of discrimination and sexual harassment to institute a claim against the employer if the employer fails to take steps to ensure a workplace free of such prohibited behaviour.

The Employment Equity Act is the cornerstone statute guaranteeing the right to equality in the workplace. It gives effect to the prohibition against unfair discrimination contained in the Constitution, whenever such discrimination may arise in the employment context.
It protects employees against various prohibited actions including harassment. The act also places a positive duty on employers to promote equal opportunity in the workplace through the elimination of unfair discrimination. Employers attract liability when they fail to take the necessary steps to ensure their employees do not breach their obligations.
Critically, once an employer becomes aware of allegations of harassment, it should investigate the matter.
A sexual harassment policy is essential in any workplace, but even more so is the employer giving effect to such a policy. Employers should ensure that some level of induction or training on harassment and discrimination is provided to employees, especially newly hired staff.
Creating an audit trail of complaints lodged and steps taken could avoid some of the difficulties faced by the employer. Perhaps a whistle-blowing hotline, managed externally, could be used to allow staff to report incidents.
Employers could also consider appointing a senior executive or manager as their public champion in complaints of discrimination or harassment. Victims may be more inclined to approach a senior employee who has gravitas and the backing of the organisation.
All businesses should adopt a tough stance on sexual harassment and create a workplace free of harassment and discrimination. This is not only critical from a legal and reputational risk perspective, but is key to ensuring we change perceptions and arrest this abominable behaviour.
• Botes is partner and head of the employment and compensation practice at Baker McKenzie Johannesburg.
