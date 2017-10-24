The young choreograph their own futures in the creative industries
The youth today face much uncertainty about their ability to gain employment and build a secure life.
The disillusionment associated with unemployment or limited employment prospects is evident.
There has been a lot of talk lately about the role of the creative and cultural industries in opening up opportunities for economic growth and job creation in the country.
The potential for this sector to inspire creative vocations and reduce dismal unemployment rates may provide the spark needed to reignite the flame of hope in the youth.
Creative and cultural occupations are varied and include traditional and more commercial endeavours. From dancers, choreographers, writers, and painters, to fashion designers, architects, and graphic designers, the creative industries offer a range of vocations where creativity, skills and talent can lead to innovation and success.
International interest is growing in the ability of the cultural and creative industries to initiate sustainable development and create wide-scale job opportunities.
A 2015 Cultural and Creative Industries mapping study found that 29.5-million people are employed in the creative and cultural industries worldwide and generate about $2,250bn in revenue each year.
The performing arts created more than 3.5-million global jobs in 2015. The sector seems to be one of the most transformed as there was an equal proportion of women and men. More than three-quarters (77%) were black, coloured or Indian.
Given the very severe youth unemployment in SA, the cultural and creative industries may be particularly important for job creation: 22% of its employees are younger than 18 years, 18% are between 19 and 24, and 19% between 25 and 30. This means that 60% of the workforce in the creative industries are younger than 34.
These findings echo worldwide trends. The global mapping study found that employment in the cultural and creative industries was relatively open to people from all ages and backgrounds, but especially so for the young. A recent study by the South African Cultural Observatory found that the cultural and creative industries account for 2.93% of employment or 443,778 jobs in SA. It also found that in 2014, employment in the industries grew at a faster rate than in noncultural sectors of the economy.
A 2008 creative mapping baseline study found that the creative and cultural industries in Gauteng alone contributed R33.3bn a year to the creative economy. Of this, dance and the performing arts contributed more than R260m.
Creative mentorship and entrepreneurship development programmes targeted at the youth can play an important role in nurturing their talents and developing the skills needed to succeed in this industry.
Recent research by the UN Industrial Development Organisation found that the investment in and development of youth creativity need to be recognised as essential components of any country’s national economic competitiveness.
The report insisted that creative entrepreneurship development focused on the youth needs to be recognised as an important part of any economic development strategy and it should be recognised for its ability to transform creativity into sustainable socioeconomic development.
Dance programmes such as the ones offered by Moving into Dance Mophatong embrace this concept and provide the youth with an opportunity to hone their talents and develop their business, professional and leadership skills.
It also empowers them to develop a vision for their lives and futures.
It is through programmes like this that a multitude of award-winning and productive dancers, choreographers, arts administrators and teachers are produced.
The training and mentorship needed to facilitate the sociocultural transformation and economic empowerment of SA’s youth are provided.
With about 48% of youth between the ages of 15 and 34 years currently unemployed, the creative and cultural industries may offer a gateway to what would have been an unimaginable future.
In a country where crime is often the only alternative for the survival of many previously disadvantaged youths, dance offers a glimmer of hope in otherwise distressing times.
Dance is known for its ability to improve confidence and self-worth, to provide opportunities for self-expression, to break down barriers, develop discipline, encourage understanding and contribute towards forming a positive identity. Over the past eight years, Moving into Dance Mophatong has had an industry placement rate of between 70% and 92%, which is a huge achievement in the industry.
Over its 40-year existence and 25 years of full-time vocational training, more than 25 new dance and theatre companies have been established that employ dancers and other artists and continue to operate.
Although the organisation is based in Gauteng, 68% of graduates are from another province and some from other countries.
Apart from helping to put bread on the table, dance can lead this country’s youth into a range of performing arts career opportunities that will enable them to express their talents for national and international audiences, and provide them with the business and leadership skills needed to contribute effectively to the growth and development of the country’s creative economy.
• Virasamy is CE at Moving into Dance Mophatong.
