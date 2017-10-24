The young choreograph their own futures in the creative industries

The youth today face much uncertainty about their ability to gain employment and build a secure life.

The disillusionment associated with unemployment or limited employment prospects is evident.

There has been a lot of talk lately about the role of the creative and cultural industries in opening up opportunities for economic growth and job creation in the country.

The potential for this sector to inspire creative vocations and reduce dismal unemployment rates may provide the spark needed to reignite the flame of hope in the youth.

Creative and cultural occupations are varied and include traditional and more commercial endeavours. From dancers, choreographers, writers, and painters, to fashion designers, architects, and graphic designers, the creative industries offer a range of vocations where creativity, skills and talent can lead to innovation and success.