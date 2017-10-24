The medium-term budget, the SARB, and the Public Protector: a mystery solved

First, some background. During 2004 and 2006, the South African economy was cooking. State revenue was exceeding the budgeted estimates and then minister of finance, Trevor Manuel, had a nice problem — he had too much money, for one of the major beneficiaries of a growing economy is the state because economic growth equals more taxes.

The problem is, however, that once the other ministers discover that tax collections exceed estimates, they will discover all sorts of reasons why this money must be spent. At the same time, the Reserve Bank also had a nice problem. SA was a darling investment destination and massive amounts of money was flowing into the country. This is good, but capital inflows equal more liquidity and too much liquidity will eventually unleash too much inflation.

So, finance had too much money which was too much of a temptation for politicians, while the Reserve Bank had to deal with too much liquidity in the market. The answer was easy, Treasury would simply transfer these "extra" tax receipts from the state’s bank accounts to the Reserve Bank and announce that this money would be used to acquire forex reserves. In the process, market liquidity would be reduced while Manuel would "get rid" of his extra cash.

Fortunately, Treasury and the Reserve Bank entered into an agreement that these monies will, in future, not be available for normal state spending. This amount currently stands at approximately R70bn. It is reported as part of state deposits, which it is, but the fact that it is not available for normal spending is not normally mentioned.

That is not all. There is an additional, approximately R100bn in forex that belongs to the state, which is held by the Reserve Bank. This is, typically, forex receipts by the state, for example forex loans, and can only be used for forex spending. For instance, the state will borrow dollars that will form part of the Reserve Bank’s official reserves and the state can only use these dollars to repay foreign loans or other forex expenses. The point is, this money is not available for normal rand expenses, although it is also reported as part of state deposits.

There is even more. The Reserve Bank is the custodian of the country’s reserves. These reserves consist mostly of gold and other forex reserves. The "owner" of these reserves is the country and the "state" (which, I suppose, is represented by the Finance Minister) represents the "country". Whenever the rand weakens, the rand value of gold (and other forex) increases, but when the rand strengthens, the rand value falls.

In recent years, the rand mostly fell in value with the result being that the official reserves held by the Reserve Bank increased in rand value. To revalue the assets in their custody, the Reserve Bank periodically re-adjusts the value of these assets (mostly gold and forex). The total accumulated revaluation currently stands at a cool R240bn! But remember, this is all just book profits and still unrealised!