The medium-term budget, the SARB, and the Public Protector: a mystery solved
What if the Public Protector had been successful in changing the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank? Dawie Roodt reveals all
We are a mysterious lot. Ours is a country of conspiracies and subversive forces and unanswered questions. Oh, and rumours; we are strong on rumours. There are many rumours and questions.
For example, why did our ignoramus of a Public Protector recently propose to change the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank? Where is the smiling suit (the honourable Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba) going to get the money to pay South African Airways (SAA) or fill the huge tax hole in the budget? How does state capture fit in with all of this?
Let’s unpack some of these questions, starting with some facts:
• Our newish Finance Minister will deliver his first (and, hopefully, last) medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.
• This is not really a budget but more of a report-back on how the economy and state finances performed during the past six months and how the minister sees things panning out over the remainder of the year.
• This is also not typically the forum to announce changes to taxes or significant changes to spending plans, but it is possible.
• What we know, is that state revenue is running well behind budget and that the budgeted shortfall could be as much as R60bn (our view is for a shortfall of approximately R45bn).
• We also know that there is tremendous pressure on the spending side of the budget. For example, we know that the minister must somehow allocate the money already spent on feeding SAA and the other "parasitals". The R5bn already spend this year on SAA may have been illegally paid.
• We know that the Public Protector recently made some, let’s just say weird, suggestions on what the mandate of the Reserve Bank should be.
• We know that in future, the presidency will be responsible for the budgetary process.
• Could there be a link between these developments? Me thinks so!
We know that the minister must somehow allocate the money already spent on feeding SAA and the other "parasitals". The R5bn already spend this year on SAA may have been illegally paid
First, some background. During 2004 and 2006, the South African economy was cooking. State revenue was exceeding the budgeted estimates and then minister of finance, Trevor Manuel, had a nice problem — he had too much money, for one of the major beneficiaries of a growing economy is the state because economic growth equals more taxes.
The problem is, however, that once the other ministers discover that tax collections exceed estimates, they will discover all sorts of reasons why this money must be spent. At the same time, the Reserve Bank also had a nice problem. SA was a darling investment destination and massive amounts of money was flowing into the country. This is good, but capital inflows equal more liquidity and too much liquidity will eventually unleash too much inflation.
So, finance had too much money which was too much of a temptation for politicians, while the Reserve Bank had to deal with too much liquidity in the market. The answer was easy, Treasury would simply transfer these "extra" tax receipts from the state’s bank accounts to the Reserve Bank and announce that this money would be used to acquire forex reserves. In the process, market liquidity would be reduced while Manuel would "get rid" of his extra cash.
Fortunately, Treasury and the Reserve Bank entered into an agreement that these monies will, in future, not be available for normal state spending. This amount currently stands at approximately R70bn. It is reported as part of state deposits, which it is, but the fact that it is not available for normal spending is not normally mentioned.
That is not all. There is an additional, approximately R100bn in forex that belongs to the state, which is held by the Reserve Bank. This is, typically, forex receipts by the state, for example forex loans, and can only be used for forex spending. For instance, the state will borrow dollars that will form part of the Reserve Bank’s official reserves and the state can only use these dollars to repay foreign loans or other forex expenses. The point is, this money is not available for normal rand expenses, although it is also reported as part of state deposits.
There is even more. The Reserve Bank is the custodian of the country’s reserves. These reserves consist mostly of gold and other forex reserves. The "owner" of these reserves is the country and the "state" (which, I suppose, is represented by the Finance Minister) represents the "country". Whenever the rand weakens, the rand value of gold (and other forex) increases, but when the rand strengthens, the rand value falls.
In recent years, the rand mostly fell in value with the result being that the official reserves held by the Reserve Bank increased in rand value. To revalue the assets in their custody, the Reserve Bank periodically re-adjusts the value of these assets (mostly gold and forex). The total accumulated revaluation currently stands at a cool R240bn! But remember, this is all just book profits and still unrealised!
Let’s summarise: the Reserve Bank holds R70bn worth of Treasury deposits that were initially used to drain excess liquidity and which is not (as per the agreement) available for state spending. The Reserve Bank also holds approximately R100bn in forex that belongs to Treasury, but which is also (as per the agreement) only available for spending on forex and not for rand spending. Lastly, the Reserve Bank has accumulated an amount of R240bn in unrealised forex profits which, technically, also belongs to "the state".
This means that roughly R410bn is potentially available for state spending if the Reserve Bank can somehow be "captured".
Now, just imagine if the Public Protector had been successful in her attack on the Reserve Bank. Its mandate would have changed to some "public interest" mandate, instead of an inflation mandate. Obviously, the current governors at the Reserve Bank would have been a hindrance and would have had to be replaced by a more agreeable team. The agreements between the Reserve Bank and Treasury would have been renegotiated and Gigaba would have had instant access to at least R170bn, or maybe even the full R410bn, to spend on SAA and the other parasites!
The result would have been a massive increase in liquidity which the Reserve Bank, assuming they were still interested in protecting the value of the rand, would have had to drain by issuing debentures at a high cost — eventually for the account of the taxpayer. Or, if the Reserve Bank decided not to drain liquidity, massive inflation would have been the consequence.
Capturing the Reserve Bank would have made things much easier for Gigaba and the rest of the President Jacob Zuma patronage ... The price would have been a bankrupt Reserve Bank or massive inflation, which can always be blamed on hoarders, capitalists and other unsavoury characters
Maybe this theory makes sense. Capturing the Reserve Bank would have made things much easier for Gigaba and the rest of the President Jacob Zuma patronage. SAA et al would have been funded quite easily. The price would have been a bankrupt Reserve Bank or massive inflation, which can always be blamed on hoarders, capitalists and other unsavoury characters.
Or maybe this is the reason why Zuma took over the budgetary process. It will allow him to determine the priorities of the budget, like a nuclear deal, perhaps, without following the normal parliamentary processes. But still, the money must come from somewhere…
Perhaps this explains the attack on the Reserve Bank and the link with the budget. Fortunately, it was unsuccessful and Gigaba still needs to somehow explain how he is going to square this circle. Unless he succeeds in convincing the Reserve Bank to relax the conditions of Treasury’s deposits with it, I only see one realistic option available to Gigaba to plug the gap — by simply borrowing even more. Which will result in a further downgrade…
• Dawie Roodt is chief economist at Efficient Group
Please sign in or register to comment.