China takes its place at the head table

In SA, we still live in a world where the global political landscape constitutes the US, western Europe and little else. Given these regions’ dominance over the past half-a-century, there has been little incentive to pay much attention to the internal political workings of other places.

But we no longer live in that world. This is not only due to the speed and scale of China’s economic development but also, more recently, the fragmentation of the western model. The 2008 financial crash, Brexit and the rise of right-wing populism and protectionism all add to the feeling that it is the end of an era. It has only been recently, in which China’s rise now exists within the context of Euro-American descent, that the stakes have become evident.

An obvious lesson to take from all of this is that more attention should be paid to the internal workings of the Chinese economy and politics. I still find it remarkable that on a continent such as Africa, where China is fostering a game-changing infrastructure revolution and dominates trade in nearly every country, even people "in the know"" are barely aware of who runs the Middle Kingdom.

Given all of this, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which began last week in Beijing, offers important insights into the course China will be taking.

Held every five years, the congress will select the party’s top leadership for the next five years, including the central committee, the 25-member politburo and the apex of the leadership, the politburo standing committee.

In China’s nontransparent political sphere, who gets selected for these positions indicates the amount of power China’s President, Xi Jinping, wields. Behind the scenes, various loosely constituted political factions vie to put forward their candidates.