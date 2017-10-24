GLOBAL POLITICS
China takes its place at the head table
On a recent trip to Berlin to meet Chinese personnel at think-tanks, nongovernmental organisations and the foreign ministry, I was struck by a distinct shift in the tone with which China was discussed. On previous European trips it was discussed in terms of emergence: an emerging economy, an emerging donor, an emerging governance model. However, two weeks ago in Berlin, China was portrayed as fully emerged.
In the past, the discussion focused on how a country lacking parliamentary elections could grow its economy so fast, for so long. Today, that doesn’t even enter the conversation. It is assumed, a granted, a given.
What takes the foreground now is far more tangible, such as China’s dominance in global shipping and port development, transnational trade and resource corridors as part of its One Belt, One Road initiative, and China’s great leap forward in the big data and artificial intelligence industries. Worryingly for the Euro-American sphere, all of this feeds into an increasingly attractive model — particularly for countries in the global south — in which Beijing, rather than Washington, Paris or London, sits at the core.
In SA, we still live in a world where the global political landscape constitutes the US, western Europe and little else. Given these regions’ dominance over the past half-a-century, there has been little incentive to pay much attention to the internal political workings of other places.
But we no longer live in that world. This is not only due to the speed and scale of China’s economic development but also, more recently, the fragmentation of the western model. The 2008 financial crash, Brexit and the rise of right-wing populism and protectionism all add to the feeling that it is the end of an era. It has only been recently, in which China’s rise now exists within the context of Euro-American descent, that the stakes have become evident.
An obvious lesson to take from all of this is that more attention should be paid to the internal workings of the Chinese economy and politics. I still find it remarkable that on a continent such as Africa, where China is fostering a game-changing infrastructure revolution and dominates trade in nearly every country, even people "in the know"" are barely aware of who runs the Middle Kingdom.
Given all of this, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which began last week in Beijing, offers important insights into the course China will be taking.
Held every five years, the congress will select the party’s top leadership for the next five years, including the central committee, the 25-member politburo and the apex of the leadership, the politburo standing committee.
In China’s nontransparent political sphere, who gets selected for these positions indicates the amount of power China’s President, Xi Jinping, wields. Behind the scenes, various loosely constituted political factions vie to put forward their candidates.
Whether one agrees or disagrees with the direction China is taking, one thing is certain: these decisions have global implications and can no longer be ignored
Xi’s will is most likely to prevail, given that he is now widely considered the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. Since taking the helm in 2012, Xi has cleaned up and consolidated the party, arresting more than 100,000 officials accused of corruption and wresting considerable power from the military and the Communist Youth League. In 2016, Xi was anointed "core leader", a title not conferred on his predecessor, Hu Jintao.
Furthermore, there has been speculation among China watchers that Xi intends to hold on to power beyond the traditional two-term limit as general secretary of the party, which ends in 2022. Proponents point to the fact that his potential successor, former Chongqing party boss Sun Zhengcai, was recently put under investigation for violating party regulations.
Another tell-tale sign, they argue, is whether Xi’s close ally and anticorruption czar, Wang Qishan, maintains his position in the politburo standing committee. The unwritten rule is that committee members retire at 68. If Wang, who is 69, does not step down, this break with tradition may suggest Xi’s intention is to stay in power beyond 2022.
In last Wednesday’s speech to the congress, Xi pledged to create a world-class military, renewed his commitment to the reunification of Taiwan, and to eradicating poverty by 2021. He also introduced the concept of "thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era".
All of this suggests the course China has taken in recent years will continue. This has its advantages, such as continued commitment to tackling climate change, promoting economic models that tackle global inequality and offering continued development assistance to the developing world. However, it also has its disadvantages, such as increased muzzling of media and civil society and territorial assertion in regions such as the South China Sea.
Whether one agrees or disagrees with the direction China is taking, one thing is certain: these decisions have global implications and can no longer be ignored.
• Anthony is director of the Centre for Chinese Studies at Stellenbosch University.
Please sign in or register to comment.