Economic growth in SA: what has gone wrong?

After South Africa recorded a tepid economic growth rate of 0.3% in 2016, a very moderate – but still negligible – gross domestic product (GDP) expansion of 0.5%–1% is on the cards this year, with a slight acceleration in the next two years.

Obviously, anything is better than nothing. However, in the light of the country’s unfortunate bouquet of adverse macro- and socioeconomic realities, anything less than 4% is inadequate.

The harsh reality is that a growth path of 6% per year for a period of at least 20 years is a necessary (if not sufficient) condition to make meaningful inroads into unemployment, poverty and income inequality. Moreover, this target must be achieved in a global economic environment that is less friendly and more volatile than 10 years ago.

The global recession, the ongoing tepid growth in Western Europe, the growth slowdown in China, the significant decline in resource prices, and a debilitating drought have inhibited South Africa’s growth performance over the past eight years. These external factors are beyond our control. What is more worrying, however, is the fact that these external constraints have highlighted several domestic – largely structural – obstacles to growth, development and job creation.

For instance, the country and its stakeholders are living beyond their means in the following ways:

domestic expenditure exceeds domestic production;

government spending exceeds government revenue;

exports exceed imports;

household expenditure exceeds household income; and

investment demand exceeds savings supply.

As a deficit nation (with a disturbingly low level of gross savings for its size), South Africa is capital hungry. It is therefore vital for the country that foreign capital should be forthcoming and that the cost of that funding should be kept as low as possible. To this end, it is crucial that policy-makers show an intent and commitment to get the basics right. In the short term, that is about fiscal (and monetary) discipline and about investor-friendly, predictable and surprise-free policies.

Measuring productivity

Virtually all variations in living standards can be explained by differences in countries’ productivity. In essence, productivity is a prerequisite for international competitiveness and economic growth and development. Labour productivity is the most common measure of productivity, largely because labour costs constitute the largest share in the value of most products (in South Africa, wages and salaries represent more than 50% of the cost of producing GDP).

The productivity of labour in South Africa has, at best, stagnated over the past 10 years, while remuneration growth has increased by more than 6% per year. As a result, the unit costs of labour have escalated to be almost three times higher today than at the beginning of the 21st century. All of this has occurred during a period of near-recessionary conditions and chronically high unemployment.

Total factor productivity (TFP) measures the efficiency of all inputs to a production process; that is, it’s not only labour or capital. Its level is therefore determined by how efficiently and intensely inputs are used in production. It plays a critical role in explaining economic fluctuations, economic growth and cross-country differences in per capita income.

Factors contributing to TFP growth include innovation, the availability of skilled labour, the cost of conducting research and development, the availability of technology (and the efficiency with which technology is used), and the availability and ability of management to harmoniously and efficiently blend the available inputs.