Stuck in the past with a hackneyed leader
Zimbabwe has little to no chance of joining the 21st century with a forever-president
At what point — when you have been alive for more than 90 years, in power for close to 40 years, seen off rivals and foes and presided over the ruin of your country — does everything appear the same, each gesture and move something to be replicated?
Historians of the future will try to find the exact moment when President Robert Mugabe’s exercise of power became a cliché, a repetition of time-worn methods.
Take his cabinet reshuffle last week. Mugabe shifted some of his ministers sideways, chucked out a few and brought in others in a move that brings to mind what British scholar Stephen Chan said in 2016 about the 93-year-old president: "There is no major leader anywhere else in the world who is Mugabe’s age.
"In China, which also venerates age, you cannot become a member of the politburo or become president if you are over 60. You must have done that in your 50s and the president has only two terms, so it is impossible to still be president in your 70s."
Zimbabwe’s government has a Look East policy — foreign policy is calibrated to look to China, its preferred trade and diplomatic partner since its falling out with Britain, the EU and US two decades ago over its expropriation of land from white farmers.
"But I think there is a misunderstanding here about age. It is not just someone who lacks the stamina and vigour of youth," Chan said.
African beliefs about respecting the elderly are laudable but are truncated to serve narrow and self-serving ends in the hands of Mugabe. In Africa in the past, age wasn’t an open pass for the old to lord over and monopolise society. Yet, in Mugabe’s view, it is an intrinsic good and an end in itself, locking Zimbabwe in a geriatric time warp.
Chan, a scholar of Africa of Chinese heritage, saw something more debilitating in a state ruled by a forever-president. "It is much more that one takes into old age the habits and mental processes of one’s own youth. A man who was in his twenties 70 years ago will not be able to understand the aspirations, technological environment and complex future imaginings of those who are in their twenties today."
Until last week, Patrick Chinamasa was finance minister with the task of finding money from China, the World Bank and other funding institutions. The economy is in a worse state than when he became finance minister in 2013 and so it’s no surprise that he was reassigned to a new portfolio: cybersecurity, threat detection and mitigation.
In this new portfolio, one sees Mugabe’s hackneyed ways of thinking, dating back to the 1960s, when he was tasked by the nationalist movement to foment violence against its opponents. For him, the internet isn’t a new frontier in which young Zimbabweans can find employment and drive innovation, but a dark void that houses demons that threaten his right to power.
When Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was appointed, he must have thought his ambitions of succeeding Mugabe were coming together. The events of the past few months, during which Grace Mugabe publicly attacked him, have left him exposed. His status as Mugabe’s trusted lieutenant meant that Mnangagwa doubled as the justice minister to help provide a veneer of legality to the authoritarian state.
The justice portfolio has now been handed to Happyton Bonyongwe, a retired major-general and, until the reshuffle, director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation. At his swearing-in, Mugabe said to the man who had spent his working life in the army and intelligence: "I hope you are ready. It’s a new area."
Bonyongwe’s comments showed who he was ready to serve: "So I was in the struggle and after that I joined the army at independence. I did that until I was directed to go to join the president’s department [also known as the Central Intelligence Organisation]. I have once again been directed to go the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. So I have moved as a directive from the leadership and I look at it from that context and I will go to justice and do my best in moving my country forward."
According to some figures, 38% of the population of Zimbabwe is under the age of 14 and about 21% are 15 to 24 and yet the cabinet is mostly staffed with people born in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. What are the chances that these people can plan for citizens born 50 years after them?
Unemployment is believed to be about 80%. Millions of young people, despairing of the economic stasis that afflicts Zimbabwe, have fled to SA, Botswana and other countries. Some have turned to touting and vending. And now vending in Harare is under attack.
"I hear Harare is now dirty with vendors everywhere," Mugabe said. "Even streets which were given names such as [Julius] Nyerere and Robert Mugabe are now covered with dirt. Why do we allow our roads to be grocery shops?"
Last week, policemen removed vendors from the streets. The Harare of Mugabe’s imagination, with purring industries and a vibrant manufacturing sector, crumbled in the ’80s and he did more than most to destroy it.
In Leaves of Grass, a Walt Whitman poetry collection, a poem entitled To a Historian, might have been directed at Zimbabwe’s political elite.
It begins with the line, "You who celebrate bygones!" and, perhaps trying to undermine what this type of historian stands for, ends with, "I project the history of the future".
Zimbabwe’s future has been stuck in the past, but it is about time that it joins the rest of humankind in the 21st century, something that is impossible under Mugabe, Zanu-PF’s candidate for the 2018 elections, when he will be 94.
• Zvomuya is a writer and football fan.
