Shunned and shut out for being disabled

Disabled people are treated worse than infants — there is never a shortage of accessible baby-changing rooms.

Being a black woman in a wheelchair either renders me entirely invisible or emboldens people to ask intrusive questions about the nature of my disability and how it happened. And that’s just the public.

Try applying for a job when you live in a township, with roads that are too rough for a wheelchair and the only mode of transport a minibus taxi that can’t accommodate a wheelchair and is too high to get into anyway. How do you get out of the house when you are tired of staring at four small walls?

How do you get to work? If you can find work, that is. The Employment Equity Act says jobs should be reserved for people with disabilities, yet most companies seem to be failing on this score.

The soul-crushing effect of applying for job after job and never getting a response cannot be underestimated.

Try engaging with the government systems that are allegedly designed to offer services and protection to disabled people, and you will understand why so many people with disabilities suffer from depression.

The South African Social Security Agency cut off my disability grant — on which I rely for survival — after I had been disabled for a year, and the process of reapplying for it is tortuous.

Try to get up at 4am to get in the queue so when the doors open at 7.30am you are one of the first people to be attended to. I’ve been sent from pillar to post and pushed back so many times I’ve often felt it is costing me so much money to try to access government assistance that it doesn’t make sense.

If public servants applied the principle of Batho Pele, it would mean people — especially the elderly and the disabled — wouldn’t have to wake up at an ungodly hour just so they can queue or travel for days with money they don’t have — only to be turned away.

If government departments are as overstaffed as we read about in the news, they could organise a few employees to make home visits to those who are not mobile.

Those visits would also highlight the abuse the elderly and disabled receive from families and caregivers, especially when they are unable to contribute to their own upkeep.

How about allowing disabled people to apply and submit documents online, with only a single visit to a health facility required for the signing of documents and medical tests to prove that we are indeed in need of government assistance?

I dream of a day when we see a person’s humaneness before seeing their disability.

I can only dream.

• Letimile is a disabled single mom navigating life on wheels.