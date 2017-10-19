Shareholders want a voice on climate

Shareholders of listed companies have the ability to influence decisions through direct engagement with companies, by filing resolutions and using their voting rights. They also have the power to divest, and the divestment movement — particularly in relation to fossil fuel investments — is gaining momentum.

While shareholder activism is clearly on the rise, its uptake is stunted by entrenched beliefs of what "good business" looks like. A key contributor to shareholder apathy is the notion that there must be a separation of ownership and control for optimum performance of the company. Shareholders are encouraged to leave matters of management to the directors and to exercise their rights only in relation to the removal of directors.

However, these views are shifting as debates and regulation on good corporate governance increase. At the heart of these debates is the relationship between management and shareholders, and the notion that engagement is necessary to ensure that management serves the best interest of the company in a responsible manner that takes into account the rights and interests of other stakeholders and the environment.

It is in this context that some BHP shareholders have filed their resolutions for consideration at the annual general meetings in London on Thursday and in Melbourne on November 16.

The first resolution proposes that the company’s constitution be amended to allow for shareholders to express, through ordinary, nonbinding resolutions, opinions or requests "about the way in which a power of the company partially or exclusively vested in the directors has been or should be exercised". BHP’s directors have recommended that shareholders vote against the proposed amendment, arguing "the power to manage BHP’s business is vested in the directors [and] it is important that the directors be able to exercise this power as they see fit and be solely accountable for doing so".