Opinion

FOR TUESDAY MORNING: Why can’t the US get inflation to 2%? Consider the ‘Amazon effect’

As online retailers gain market share, they put pressure on brick-and-mortar shops to keep prices down, and this might be preventing inflation from getting back to normal

17 October 2017 - 05:31 Mark Whitehouse
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Picture: REUTERS
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Picture: REUTERS

For all its efforts, the Federal Reserve cannot seem to get inflation up to its 2% target — a situation that chair Janet Yellen has called a "mystery". If she’s looking for clues, she might want to ask Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

Increasingly, economists are talking about the "Amazon effect". The idea is that as online retailers gain market share, they’re putting pressure on brick-and-mortar shops to keep prices down. This, in turn, might be preventing inflation from getting back up to normal.

The latest US inflation data offer some support for this idea. As of September, the price index for commodities excluding food and energy — a category including apparel, electronic goods and lots of other things that online retailers sell — was down 1% from a year earlier. The decline shaved about 0.25 of a percentage point off the broader "core" inflation rate, which clocked in at just 1.7%.

Amazon’s advance into sportswear could disrupt world’s biggest athletic brands

Taiwanese vendors Makalot and Eclat are making apparel for the Amazon line
Companies
23 hours ago

It hasn’t always been that way. For much of the 20th century, prices of retail goods moved more or less in sync with everything else. But in the 1990s, the rise of Walmart and imports from China precipitated sharp price declines — to the benefit of US consumers and the chagrin of manufacturers. The pressure seemed to be easing in the aftermath of the last recession, but it returned in recent years with the growth of online retail.

To be sure, the Amazon effect might not yet be as powerful as the Walmart effect was. Economists at Goldman Sachs, for example, estimate that pressure from online retail may be subtracting about 0.1 of a percentage point from the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, compared with as much as 0.2 of a percentage point for the big box retailers before 2008.

Still, if officials want to solve their mystery, it’s a trend worth watching.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg and its owners.

Whitehouse writes editorials on global economics and finance for Bloomberg View.

Bloomberg

Amazon happy to work with rivals, for customers’ sake

Amazon.com says it will co-operate with Apple and Alphabet to improve users’ experience with virtual assistant Alexa
Companies
4 days ago

Amazon ramps up roll in package delivery service

Shares of delivery partners FedEx and UPS come under pressure as the online retailer rolls out its plan to oversee more package deliveries
Companies
11 days ago

EU tells Amazon to pay $294m in back-taxes

The EU anti-trust chief says the company has been getting an unfair tax advantage since 2003 with ‘almost three quarters of Amazon’s ...
Companies
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How inequality is wrecking SA's economy, and what ...
Opinion
2.
That Dove ad is not Unilever's biggest ethical ...
Opinion
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is Faith Muthambi creating ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
STUART THEOBALD: We must ensure Stats SA has ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Only the end of the beginning
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.