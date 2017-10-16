That Dove ad is not Unilever's biggest ethical dilemma

Unilever’s efforts to deliver this plan range from launching hand-washing education campaigns alongside soap brands to sourcing all agricultural raw materials sustainably, to providing opportunities for women in management positions in the workplace.

The company reports it has made "great progress" since its launch, and the 18 products that have been marketed as "sustainable living brands" — Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Lifebuoy soap, for example — are faring much better than the rest of Unilever’s portfolio.

Dove, too, is a sustainable living brand. It certainly missed the mark with its recent advertisement, but its broader marketing efforts have been generally well-received, and promote the idea that everyone is beautiful, regardless of age, race, or body shape.

The company also runs a "self-esteem project", a set of resources for parents, teachers, and mentors to talk to young girls about body confidence. But products such as Fair & Lovely contravene the goals on several counts. Goal 5, for instance, aims to empower all women and girls. While Fair & Lovely ostensibly wants to "give women the confidence to overcome their own hesitations and fears to achieve their true potential", it has spent decades portraying dark-skinned women as people who are overlooked romantically and professionally, until they buy their way to fairer skin.

If a company truly wants to empower women, surely a better way to do this is to break down stereotypes that perpetuate sexism and colourism — discrimination on the basis of skin colour — rather than to sell people a product to pander to those insecurities?

The occasional faux pas aside, Dove does a decent job of promoting the idea that everyone deserves acceptance and happiness regardless of how they look.

Unilever cannot ride the goodwill that Dove’s marketing generates while simultaneously peddling a fairness cream under a different brand; it is confusing at best, and hypocritical at worst.

The "fair is better" ideology is also disturbing in a world in which issues such as police brutality against black people in the US and the rise of white supremacist movements in the US and Europe show that not being white can have fatal consequences for people of colour.

Fair & Lovely is not the only Unilever product to shore up problematic ideas about skin colour. In 2013, the company drew criticism for a body lotion promotion campaign in Thailand that appeared to portray lighter-skinned female students as smarter than dark-skinned ones. Its other brands such as Pond’s also contain whitening lotions.

Unilever is perfectly positioned as a global sustainability leader to take a bolder stance. It can do so in many ways, ranging from having a more diverse team of decision-makers in its product branding and creative teams, to implementing marketing and communications guidelines that forbid framing fair skin as better than dark, to ditching fairness product sales altogether. The company can become an active campaigner for inclusive and diversity through its skincare and other product offerings.

Its efforts with Dove are a good start, as are its efforts to ensure fairness in the workplace, safety and training opportunities for women.

Unilever might feel the financial pinch of this — market research firm GIA estimates that the global skin-lightening industry was worth about $10bn by 2015. But as its sustainable living brands have proven, products that truly align with the SDGs do better than their conventional counterparts.

There is also the social capital and public reputation goodwill that Unilever stands to gain by framing itself as a company that does not support morally questionable ideals about skin colour.

No other company is as well positioned as Unilever to dump fairness creams, and in the process, send a strong message to people and other brands about the values and ethics that a responsible business puts first. The company must take itself out of a toxic, harmful industry that perpetuates racism, sexism, and inequality.

• This article first appeared on eco-business.com.