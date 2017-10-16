CARTOON: The Scream

Investors appear to be reasonably comfortable with the current holdings of emerging-market bonds, Sasfin Securities’ bond team says
As economies improve, the anger that led to the populist upsurge might dissolve — but it may be too late, writes Martin Wolf
Charges against the Maritzburg College boys whose tweet about the EFF caused a furore have been put on hold‚ pending a probe by the provincial education department into racism
At its provincial general council‚ the North West ANC agreed on the Dlamini-Zuma slate‚ which includes Mpumalanga leader David Mabuza as her deputy
After-tax profit was up by a third, despite falling sales — and another precipitous decline in the luxury segment
Many economists and investors had expected the economy’s first-half momentum to start to fade in the latter part of the year
The franchising sector is growing because of ‘tried-and-tested’ business formula, says Business Partners chief
The success of anti-immigrant Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, at 31 about to become the world’s youngest leader, is expected to shake up an important alliance for Germany
But at 16th in Africa, Bafana Bafana remain far short of Safa’s stated aim of regularly being in the top three on the continent
Orthodox medicine has its place but not all the answers, conference told
