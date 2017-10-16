How inequality is wrecking SA's economy, and what we can do about it

Meanwhile, the rich keep getting richer. In 2007-17, the cumulative holdings of the top 10 on the JSE increased from R64bn to R280bn. The average remuneration of the top 200 earners in SA increased from R16.6m in 2007 to R20.8m in 2015. There is a large disparity between the big earners and ordinary workers in the economy. CEOs of the largest listed firms earned between 120 and 1,332 times more than the average pay at their companies.

South African CEOs earn on average 541 times the country’s per capita GDP. This is significantly higher than in the US (483:1) and the UK (229:1).

The share of total income going to the top 10% income earners in SA is 60%-65%. In Europe it is 30%-35%, in the US 45%-50% and Brazil 50%-55%.

Most research on inequality in SA has focused on income differentials. But the situation is even worse when considering the limited data available on wealth.

A recent paper by Stellenbosch University researcher Anna Orthofer finds that wealth is much more unequally distributed than incomes.

According to Orthofer, 10% of the population own 90%-95% of all SA’s wealth. With a Gini coefficient of about 0.95 (compared to 0.7 for incomes, the highest in the world), "the South African wealth distribution is as unequal as that of the world as a whole", she finds. Wealth generates its own income — interest, dividends, rents and capital gains — and so further deepens long-term inequality.

There should not only be moral concerns about these figures, there are pragmatic reasons to be alarmed too. Research indicates that inequality causes violence in societies where prosperity is divided on racial, religious or regional grounds. The racial character of SA’s inequality is due to its history of colonialism and apartheid and poverty and wealth largely continues to wear black and white masks, respectively.

A democratic and progressive solution urgently needs to be found lest the country sink even further into social and political unrest.