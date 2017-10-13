A rare chance for the ANC to reset its ethical compass

But ironically, within all this repetitive nihilism is a sense of certitude: people resign themselves to the situation remaining so. This is why, when pushback against British public relations firm Bell Pottinger and its poisonous narrative pulled a thread that led not only to its rapid unravelling, but also that of KPMG and McKinsey, it all came as something of a shock.

There may have been silent cheers that rabid chickens were finally coming home to roost, but, overall, South Africans seemed unsettled with the consequential disruption.

Social media — unfettered by the tethers of responsible journalism — has, however, made a meal of the whole thing, disgorging many a canny conjecture, such as the implosion of KPMG is encouraging fellow financial service heavyweights to sing to the sound of paper shredders at full tilt.

But it’s unfolding at a pivotal time. According to the latest World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report, SA continues on a steady decline in the ethical behaviour of its firms and shows a drop in the strength of auditing and reporting standards, previously one of our few gold stars.

While many may see this as further cause to berate our leadership, it is an opportunity, one linked to SA’s ethical compass. If a country’s collective morals are the beliefs of what’s right or wrong, ethics are the guiding principles that help it decide what’s good or bad. Ethics are often tied to clear written statements such as a country’s constitution, its laws and its codes of good business practice.

Having said that, there’s always a little wiggle room. However, in SA, it is a giant circular ballroom, where government and businesses don’t so much wiggle as happily hot step between what is right and wrong, good and bad.

Now imagine that the ballroom is a compass with four principal points: moral and immoral, legal and illegal. That’s an ethical compass.