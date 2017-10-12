LOTTERY
How Ithuba loads the odds against Lotto players to inflate the big win
Mathematical finance academic calculates the chance of winning has plunged by about 45%
Since Ithuba Holdings increased the number of "balls" from 49 to 52 on July 30, the chance of winning the big prize in SA’s national lottery has plunged by about 45%.
Cian Cullinan, who is completing a master’s in mathematical finance at the University of Cape Town and was one of the winning team members in the annual international Financial Mathematics Team Challenge in July, says the odds of winning a 49-ball Lotto game used to be one in 13,983,816. Increasing the balls to 52 results in odds of one in 20,358,520.
A calculation by registered chartered statistician Anesu Kuhudzai, a statistical consultant with the University of Johannesburg, confirms that increasing the number of "balls" resulted in "a statistically significant difference" in the probability of winning the Lotto.
National Lottery operator Ithuba’s spokesman, Khensani Mabuza, says that the odds of winning the jackpot have increased but the overall odds of winning any prize are down from one in 53.7 to one in 38.2. There is now an extra Lotto Plus3 game in every draw.
The odds of hitting the jackpot are worse than that, but this was one way of increasing the size of the pot, Mabuza says.
"The reasoning behind the change was to answer the call of our players to give bigger and better jackpots. Ithuba felt that unless participation increases, the only way to give our players what they wanted was to change the game matrix," she adds. "Since the inception of the game 17 years ago, the matrix has not changed, and in keeping with the call for bigger jackpots and international trends, the game has been upgraded to ensure that the jackpots grow bigger faster."
Mabuza says there have been multiple winners since the changes were introduced.
The ball machine familiar to Lotto addicts has been shelved. Since September, the winning numbers are drawn using digital technology called a random number generator. Numbers are generated "immediately" after 8.30pm when sales close, about 30 minutes before the show is broadcast. Ithuba also plans to introduce a lottery app and an e-commerce website.
Cullinan is interested in exactly what kind of random number generator is used. There are true random numbers and pseudo random numbers. True random numbers can be made by extracting randomness from a physical phenomenon. Cullinan says that the rate at which radioactive material decays is random. Certain computer chips can measure this and "generate true random numbers but they’re very, very rare".
Other true random numbers have been generated from snapshots of lavalamps and atmospheric noise, says the website random.org.
Pseudo-random numbers are generated through algorithms. But not all algorithms are equal, and each random number needs to be statistically independent of others. Cullinan says tests can be done to check that pseudo-random number generators are "random enough".
Since the jackpot has become harder to predict, are there methods of increasing the chances of winning?
Ithuba says it uses a random number generator provided by Szrek2Solutions, which is certified by Gaming Laboratories International and used by lotteries in Denmark, Italy and the US. "It’s one of the best random number generators for lotteries and also for its reliability with 100% availability," says Mabuza.
Buying more tickets can minutely increase the chance of winning, but there is no way anyone can buy enough tickets to beat the odds. Picking numbers that fewer players are likely to pick allows for a better chance of being the only jackpot winner: choose higher numbers that exclude birthdays or numbers regarded as being unlucky.
Cullinan and Kuhudzai agree that playing the same numbers every week has no statistical advantage — punters will have the same probabilities every time they use them.
Cullinan and Kuhudzai never play the Lotto.
"I’m a statistician and I always look at the chances of winning and I see them as very minimal," says Kuhudzai.
He prefers to bet on soccer matches. "Betting on whether Chiefs or Pirates will win or predicting the score — the odds are better than Lotto.
"If you’ve taken note of past matches, you’ll see most have been draws or if there has been a win by either team, it would be by a slim margin," he says.
