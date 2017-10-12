How global success of one-stop shops for investors can lift SA

The recent release of the Global Competitiveness Report showed SA sliding 14 places in the rankings to 61st, which should be worrying for business and the government. What is surprising, though, is that tax rates moved up to the fourth most problematic factor when doing business in SA.

From our experience, the key to the success of a one-stop shop initiative is the collaboration between the public and private sectors.

While these one-stops are important in attracting investment, it is also important they focus on getting up-front private sector input to ensure there are no problems after investment.

Take a relatively unknown Treasury tax offering known as the headquarter company regime. This offers tax and exchange control benefits and is designed to ensure that when a large company moves into Africa, it uses SA as its gateway to the continent, rather than other available entry points such as Kenya or Mauritius.

But how many companies have considered this tax break and exchange control relaxation mechanism? Very few. It is a good idea, which should bring more investment, but for various reasons, it hasn’t been used to the extent envisaged. Perhaps further engagement between the public and private sector is required to fine-tune and then market the initiative. It was introduced for a good reason, but can only be effective if it is better understood, and if more companies decide to sign up for it.

The same goes for a whole range of other tax incentives. Even if companies have heard of them, the incentives can often be complex and may be managed by more than one government department or have an effect on more than one tax.