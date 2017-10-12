How garnishees keep gouging debtors

The Court of Law Amendment Act tightens up jurisdiction issues. A significant win for consumers is the provision that limits garnishee instalments to no more than 25% of the debtor’s basic salary.

Many countries including the US, most in Europe and several in Africa have garnishee law similar to SA’s. In the US, most states cap the percentage of income that can be garnished at 25% or lower.

According to a joint investigation by NPR and ProPublica, about 4-million Americans were facing wage garnishment in 2013 — 1.2% of the population. In SA, between 2% and 6% of employees are garnishees.

In Greece, wages can only be attached for debts owing to the state. Many developing countries protect wages from legal attachment (except for the payment of spousal or dependant maintenance).

Association of Debt Recovery Agents CEO Marius Jonker believes the Court of Law Amendment Act will not result in the consumer protection it intends. "It places a massive onus on the credit provider, and will inevitably result in court proceedings; in other words, that the consumer has to appear in court," he says.

"Because of all the requirements, the court … will have to call the consumer to come and present evidence [on income and affordability]. Nonappearance is a criminal offence … and [the consumer may be] held in custody until they appear."

Jonker is adamant that garnishee abuses do not reflect industry failure and that garnishees are an essential debt enforcement tool. He believes the industry is being tarnished by the acts of a few rogue elements, and largely unregistered and unregulated ones.

Many collection agencies complain about a "culture of nonpayment" in SA – the idea that many do not want to service their debt or actively seek to avoid paying.

Marina Short, CEO of credit bureau Consumer Profile Bureau, says the statistics support this. "To define a culture of nonpayment I would look at the payment behaviour of the consumers. [Many] consumers are in arrears by one to three months, and [the incidence of] adverse listings and judgments is still increasing. Every day our debt book is increasing.

"Payment behaviour patterns indicate that people are not servicing their debt. Either they cannot pay or they simply don’t want to pay," she says.

"We do see that many consumers are not educated, but there is also a portion of consumers that understand matters like debt prescription [writing off an unacknowledged debt].

"They understand what they can do to not have to fulfil their obligations to pay debt, and I think that is a challenge."

In 2016, the Office of the Credit Ombud received more than 14,300 complaints and inquiries and opened 4,123 disputes. According to its latest annual report, 69.4% of disputes were resolved in favour of consumers and more than R10m was recovered for consumers in 2016.