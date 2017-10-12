CARTOON: Fiscal cliff

The all share closes at a record 57,770.70 points, despite miners losing ground on the weaker dollar
National carrier no longer Africa’s go-to airline as competition increases and market tightens
Identities of some state capture whistle-blowers will be concealed because of safety concerns
The six were expelled from the Mogale City municipality after voting with the ANC to pass its budget
Why it will take nerves of steel to implement a repurchase of Naspers shares
Economists warn that policy and political uncertainty could lead to a sovereign credit rating cut in 2017 or 2018
The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters is proposing a statutory levy of R500 per container, to finance market development, research, transformation and quality control
Value of a transitional Brexit deal would decline rapidly if talks dragged into next year, says chancellor of the exchequer
The Sharks wing — and most-capped Super Rugby player — is to retire after this year’s Currie Cup season
Letters to My Comrades includes meticulous scrutiny of issues that defined the ANC in exile and in democratic South Africa, writes Edward Tsumele
Need to stay informed?
Investors Monthly is a magazine published
by Times Media, Media Division included in
the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of
the month.
Please sign in or register to comment.