SA’s new killing field could be in the supermarket grocery aisle

Since 1994, the South African diet has changed rapidly. Today more fizzy drinks, processed foods, meat, total kilojoules and fewer vegetables are being consumed – and the price is being paid for it in terms of health.

There has been a spike in the rates of obesity, diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases related to poor dietary choices and less exercise.

Given the multiple threats to the food system and supplies, and consequently to food security, human health and welfare, and the environment, 2016-2025 has been designated the Decade of Nutrition, in support of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The aim is to drive collaborative action between business, civil society and the government to turn a system increasingly in crisis to one able to supply nutritious, affordable food for a growing population.

This is no small task in SA, where the evidence of the looming health crisis is clear.

Of big concern is the high prevalence of severe obesity among women. More than 50% of women over the age of 45 are obese and one in five women has a body mass index of 35, placing them in the severely obese category.