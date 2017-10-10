Asian oil refiners lose profit-bump from Harvey

Launceston — The boost to Asian refiners’ profits from the loss of refining capacity in the US from August’s Hurricane Harvey has proved temporary, but the outlook for the rest of the year is still positive.

Asian refiners were among those that scrambled to take advantage of the closure of about a quarter of US processing capacity after Harvey devastated the Gulf of Mexico coast, with profit margins jumping.

A typical Singapore refinery processing Dubai crude saw its profit margin rise to $9.07 a barrel in September, according to Reuters calculations, well above the $7.01 365-day moving average.

The margin then retreated to $7.19 a barrel in midday trade on Tuesday, as the profits from main products petrol and gas oil have slipped. The profit, or crack, from producing a barrel of gas oil in Singapore fell to $12.85 on October 9, down from a peak of $15.82 on September 8, when the global market was short of fuel in Harvey’s wake.

For petrol, the crack stood at $9.55 a barrel on October 9, down 42% from the high of $16.34 on August 31. These numbers don’t paint too rosy a picture for Asia’s refiners, with the petrol crack currently at much the same level where it started the year and gas oil only slightly higher.

A further bearish signal for Asian refiners is the possibility of higher crude oil prices as oil cartel Opec and its allies continue their efforts to tighten the global crude markets by limiting output.

Leading Opec producers Saudi Arabia will cut crude allocations for November by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), the company said in a statement on Monday. This means the kingdom will ship slightly more than 7-million bpd in November, even though demand from refiners was substantially higher.

"Despite very strong demand from international waterborne customers at more than 7.711-million bpd, they were allocated only 7.150-million bpd," the statement said.

Asian refiners may end up having to pay more to buy cargoes on the spot market, especially for heavier grades typical to Middle East producers and sought-after by refiners using complex units designed to process this type of crude. But balanced against the chance of higher crude prices and the end to Harvey’s temporary boost are bullish factors that should limit the downside for Asian refinery margins.

China: the X-factor

The peak, northern hemisphere, winter demand season is coming, which usually boosts consumption of middle distillates such as heating oil. Several refineries across Asia are also scheduling maintenance during October and November, which should tighten supply somewhat in the lead up to winter.

But perhaps the biggest potential upside for Asian refiners is the prospect of sharply lower product exports from China, which has emerged in recent years as a major supplier of petrol and middle distillates, such as diesel and jet fuel.

Refiners in China are required to have quotas to export surplus products and the authorities in Beijing have lowered the amount it will allow to be exported this year. The quota awards for 2017 total 37.4-million tonnes of oil product exports, down some 19% from last year, according to a ministry of commerce document seen by Reuters.

Given that total product exports from China for the first eight months of the year were 32.8-million tonnes, this implies that only 4.6-million tonnes can be shipped in the last four months of the year. This would represent a dramatic slowdown from the monthly rate of around 4.1-million tonnes in the January to August period.

Even if product exports don’t fall by as much as the quota awards suggest they should, it’s still likely that China won’t be exporting as much refined fuel in the last quarter of 2017.

China may export 1.0-million to 1.2-million tonnes of gas oil in October, down from the year-to-date average of 1.3-million to 1.4-million, according to Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts, which monitors shipments of crude and products.

If Chinese product exports are constrained by a lack of quotas, this will boost the fortunes of the rest of Asia’s refiners that supply export markets.

• The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters

Reuters