Why media needs a voice in new online era

Washington — If you think technology has shaken up the news media, just wait — you’ve seen nothing yet.

The next wave of disruption is likely to be even more profound, according to a study presented on Saturday to the Online News Association annual meeting in Washington.

News organisations that have struggled in the past two decades as readers went digital would soon need to adapt to artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality and automated journalism and find ways to connect beyond the smartphone, the report said.

"Voice interface" would be a major challenge for media groups, said the report by Amy Webb, a New York University Stern School of Business faculty member and founder of the Future Today Institute.

The institute estimates consumers will use their voices for 50% of interactions with computers by 2023.