Why, a decade on, a new book on Zuma’s rape trial has finally hit home

Ten years later, broadcaster Redi Tlhabi has resurrected the story with her new book, Khwezi: The Remarkable Story of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo. This time the public response has been very different. Record-breaking audiences have attended book launches and radio conversations reveal a rapt public entirely consumed with the injustice done to Khwezi. The book sold out within weeks and is in reprint.

What has changed, many wonder? It is certainly not the story.

The story hasn’t changed

Kuzwayo’s story was first told in excoriating terms in 2006 by feminist academic Pumla Gqola. It was also told by Motsei and numerous academics analysing the violent condition of life for women and queer people in SA.

These accounts zeroed in on the shortcomings of the trial that allowed evidence that should not have been permissible, the social norms that denied women sexual desire, and that demanded of women compliance with a patriarchal rendering of what constituted a rape-able person — certainly the child Khwezi, raped by at least one man in her community, was deemed to be consenting.

They exposed the almost complete inability of progressive organisations such as the ANC and its tripartite allies, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and trade union federation Cosatu, to treat women and queer people as right-bearing members. All these stories have been told, many times.

What’s different this time is that Tlhabi speaks in and to a SA that has changed. The pact of complicity that surrounded Zuma has broken. There are still those who are prepared to die for the "100% Zuluboy" as the T-shirts at the rape trial proclaimed. But they are no longer as powerful.

The tripartite alliance has fractured into innumerable feuding, chair-throwing, accusation-hurling bands of people without an ideological or moral centre. Zuma is now an acceptable target of vitriol. His endless Pyrrhic victories against those seeking to remove him from office have created a vast constituency of critics, not united by ideology, political affiliation or social identity but by a sense that something needs to change. It’s safe to hate on Zuma.

The moment does offer an opportunity, evident even to a jaded, cynical feminist. Tlhabi’s book has stepped into this political space with a clear-eyed argument about the small and everyday violations of women that make possible a culture of rape, "a war on women’s bodies", to use Pumla Gqola’s terms.