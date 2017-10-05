Opinion

CARTOON: Catalonia in SPain

05 October 2017 - 05:30
Thursday, October 5 2017
Thursday, October 5 2017

Spain braces for fresh upheaval as Catalan leader plans to declare independence

King Felipe, meanwhile, seeking to douse the fire, has instead stoked it, and the Spanish central government has hinted a further show of force is ...
World
21 hours ago

Protesters heed general strike call in Catalonia

Anger festers in Catalonia since the Spanish government sent in police to stop an independence referendum
World
1 day ago

FT EDITORIAL COMMENT: Catalan separatists must step back from the brink

Dialogue, not a declaration of independence, is paramount
Opinion
1 day ago

Force is not the answer in Catalonia

Most European states were once put together by violence but in the modern era, they should only be held together by consent, writes Gideon Rachman
Opinion
2 days ago

EU pushes for dialogue, condemns violence in chaotic Catalonia vote

But the Spanish justice minister praised the police force in the referendum, saying their actions constituted a ‘measured response’
World
2 days ago
Wednesday, October 4 2017
Wednesday, October 4 2017

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
XOLISA PHILLIP: Reshuffled ministers deficient in ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Khulubuse Zuma’s laundry, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DANIËL KRIEL: Myeni's real victims
Opinion / On My Mind
4.
TIM COHEN: Afrikaner plan a far cry from ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDNA MOLEWA: Radical transformation the only way ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.