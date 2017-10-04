Lack of community consultation gives lie to ANC’s populist rhetoric

In true populist style, Duarte concludes that "we must move with greater vigour and determination to ensure that in the 150 years of mining that is left in our country, by the time all is depleted, no South African is left behind. As the ANC begins to refine its policy recommendations at its 54th elective conference in December 2017, we must remain cognisant of our historic mission of building a genuine people-centred developmental state, where the poor and marginalised of our society remain central to our growth trajectory. Business must continue to be a vital partner to growth, but this cannot be at the expense of workers and the rural poor. Past practices need a radical shift to a more inclusive economic growth path."

Juxtapose this flowery rhetoric against the lived reality of the majority affected or involved in the mining sector and the hollow nature of the rhetoric and the unchanged colonial logic of elite-centred policies and legislation becomes all the more apparent.

Take the despotic lack of legislative and policy space for communities to be consulted when mining occurs on their land, for example. The governing party has systematically developed legislation in the sector that seeks to exclude communities from deciding their own developmental paths while ensuring that benefits from any mining on their lands are controlled and used for the benefit of a few chiefs and their connected cronies.

Even in communities such as Xolobeni, which have vigorously resisted mining on their land, the governing party has not sought to claim the value of a "people-centred" solution but has used various tactics to undermine the democratic will of the people of Xolobeni and has continued to favour profit over people as it seeks greater tax and revenue streams from mining enterprises.

The tension between a state that seeks to gain greater access to mining revenues without consideration for the wishes of those affected by mining, as Duarte says in her article, is central to the disconnect between the rhetoric of pursuing mining for the benefit of the people and the lived reality of those affected by mining.