Clutching at straws over innovation indicators

That said, there has been a steady rise in South African academic papers in the top 1% of world papers — which are the most cited and have the highest impact internationally — from 0.66% in the 1996-2000 period, to 1.42% in 2011-15. International collaboration has also increased. In 1996, only one in five papers had an international collaborator. In 2015, it was one in two.

But these are small sparks of light among dismal performances. Every year, the same depressing data are produced: statistics on the maths and science ability of pupils show that SA is not making the improvements needed to fix the education system. The interventions are not working or, at the very least, not working fast enough.

The foundation of the system of innovation — the pipeline of skills — is broken.

The International Trends in Mathematics and Science Achievement (Timms) says 61% of SA’s Grade 5 pupils lack a basic competency in mathematics. In grade 9 mathematics, two out of three pupils lack the Timms minimum competency; in science, this was 68%.

These outcomes are worse for pupils at no-fee schools than for those at independent schools. Limpopo and the Eastern Cape habitually vie for last place in provincial ranking.

Sizwe Nxasana, founder of Future Nation Schools and chairman of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, highlighted the large gap between no-fee schools and independent schools.

"The poorest of the poor are lagging behind in terms of the standards they need to achieve, especially by international standards. Poverty, you can see how it comes through," he said.

"There is a need to focus on early childhood development", he added, because there was a correlation between those who had not been to a proper preschool, compared with those who had.

Basic education is the foundation on which any system of innovation is built, but some of the most radical and necessary interventions to fix it are ignored because they are too politically hot to touch.