The monopoly Eskom enjoys allows it to restrict growth of competition

For example, the IPP Procurement Programme starts at R2.52 per kilowatt hour for bid window one and reduces to 82c/kWh for window four. The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research believes the current levelised cost of wind and solar is 62c/kWh.

Unfortunately, according to Eskom’s Matshela Koko, the initial high levels of windows one and two in SA have meant that the cost to Eskom for onward transfer to clients has resulted in a huge loss of R4.17bn for the first six months of the 2016-17 financial year. This loss checks with a calculation using the prices for renewables at R2.18/kWh and the blended electricity tariff at 83c/kWh for a loss of R4.21bn, which suggests that an incremental cost model approach is reasonably sound.

In looking at the instances, one should not forget that these are not once-off charges, but long-term supply contracts.

However, this high figure (R2.18/kWh) has also been used by some nuclear lobbyists to implicitly downplay the much vaunted promise of both solar and wind (renewables) technology as more costly. Better put, this seemingly large continuing loss in the context of the relative annual tariff increases requested by Eskom is a deception. If one does some ranging calculations to assess the effect of the incremental excess over the base tariff (which excludes renewables) as distinct from the blended tariff of 83c/kWh, it will indicate the effect of the incremental excess on the base to provide the blended tariff.

This is important for those nuclear lobbyists who believe that the high nominal figure of R2.18/kWh compared with the blended tariff of 83c/kWh suggests that renewables technology is intrinsically more costly. This high figure has also been mentioned by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown in Parliament.

In summary, the key issue is that the incremental cost over the base tariff of 3,115 GWh generated by renewables (six months, 2016) is spread over a much greater six-month base load of 130,000 to 140,000 GWh.