Government deliberately vague on renewables policy

Unfortunately, there is one highly problematic condition and two recommended action points that completely undermine this announcement.

Firstly, the Department of Energy "through the IPP office [is] to engage with all affected parties for bid window 3.5 and 4 to renegotiate not above 77c per kilowatt hour".

Now, as some background, there was a robust bidding process that was applied to the renewable-energy programme.

This competitive process had a set structure to select preferred bidders. Industry players along with local and foreign investors understood and respected the system.

The idea was that once a bidder received preferred bidder status, Eskom signed the PPA and then the project could move through construction to being commissioned.

Now we know Eskom threw the first spanner in the works by refusing to sign PPAs. In January this year, the then acting Eskom CEO, Matshela Koko, threw in a second spanner dressed up as a "solution". He suggested that Eskom would sign all PPAs that were at 62c per kilowatt hour (kWh) or less.

In the first instance, it is not Eskom’s role to dictate policy, and second, this suggestion clearly makes a mockery of the bidding process whereby the projects were selected.

Koko was subsequently suspended from Eskom, but sadly it seems that the Department of Energy has bowed to this illegitimate and continuing pressure from Eskom, by now putting a price restriction on which PPAs must be signed. The Department of Energy parliamentary briefing in June 2017 cited this figure of 77c/kWh as being the amount (in nominal 2016 terms) that Eskom had a "willingness" to pay. However, the value of the price ceiling is not the issue – it is the illegal changing of the rules after the procurement process was duly completed.

Think about it from an investor standpoint. Investors support industry through a long and expensive process, where all the requirements are factored into a proposal, which is accepted at a set electricity selling price, only to find out after more than a year of costly delays, that the underlining premise is being shifted.