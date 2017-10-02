CARTOON: Gigaba's SAA drag

Apart from gold and property stocks, gains on the day are broad-based as the market plays catch-up with its global peers
‘Surely the lesson is not that apartheid made a section of the population rich, but that it made everybody poorer?’
At the core of the impasse is their interpretation of the law governing conditions of employment at SARS
The ANC’s leadership dispute in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be discussed at the national executive committee, writes Linda Ensor
Competition Appeal Court case could result in merger parties sidestepping competition authorities
Reserve Bank’s surprise July interest rate cut will show in positive vehicle sales, writes Asha Speckman
The roads agency will only do business with companies that are at least 51% black-owned and with a minimum B-BEE Level 2 rating
Officials say 337 injured after Civil Guard and national officers raid polling stations during independence ballot
Rugby is a game in which its main purpose is to arouse people with proclivities for violence, writes Neels Bloom
The Afro-Brazilian martial art combines elements of dance and acrobatics to help in trauma therapy, writes Fabiola Oritz
