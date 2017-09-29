Reputation crisis calls for TRC-type reply

The critical thing to understand about reputation risks materialising is that, unlike other risks, the way we respond makes all the difference and can even turn a reputation crisis into an opportunity to improve our reputation. Right now it looks like we are hellbent on destroying the goodwill we still command around the world, which, according to our data, is still well above what South Africans think is justifiable given the realities on the ground. But how should we respond?

Rule number one in managing a reputation crisis is to go back to one’s fundamental values and to stick to them religiously. Those values are not necessarily written down but are implicit in how leaders acted and institutions were set up in what we consider to be our finest hour.

In SA, we have dealt with such a situation before and responded with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). Its principles represent much of what is best in SA.

Before we can move forward, the truth must be told. This must be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Those who are found to participate in bad faith in this process should have no place in SA’s future.

There must at the same time be an opportunity to redeem oneself, as an individual and as an organisation. Those who close down the possibility of fair redemption when this would be warranted are the real enemies of our future. We must have a public discourse on what justifiably is required for such a redemption.

For a truth and reconciliation approach to have any chance, those embroiled in BEE fronting, corruption and state capture must be given the opportunity to demonstrate that they have changed their ways. Not all of them will succeed at that.

One of the shortcomings of the TRC was that it did not provide for appropriate reparations. This left its process incomplete, and this mistake must not be repeated. Those who were damaged must be compensated by those who caused the damage. And ill-gotten gains must be fully returned.

Our response to the current crisis will probably not be conducted in a formal process and has already started to play itself out in the way the public discourse is proceeding.

By responding to the crisis and adhering to the principles that have brought out the best in us in the past, we are presented with the opportunity to become an ever more attractive partner in politics and the economy to each other and to the world.

