What the South African KPMG saga says about shareholder activism

The King III codes of corporate governance have also played a significant role. They emphasise ethical leadership, sustainability and good corporate citizenship. The codes have entrenched the idea that boards of directors must act in the best interests of the company and that their responsibilities extend to shareholders and other stakeholders.

Companies are expected to establish sound governance structures, create "an ethical culture" and ensure they’re "seen to be a responsible corporate citizen". A key factor underpinning these governance principles is the creation of more transparency. By putting more information in the hands of shareholders and the public, these measures create greater potential to hold boards to account for behaviour that fails to meet minimum standards.

KPMG’s complicity

Alongside other names, such as consultants McKinsey, the IT giant SAP, heavy machinery manufacturer Liebherr, and Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries, KPMG has been implicated in alleged large-scale corruption involving the Gupta family.

The firm stands accused of:

• Allegedly overlooking numerous conflicts of interest while auditing 36 Gupta-linked companies until dumping the Guptas in 2016 by withdrawing their auditing services. A local auditing firm, SizweNtsalubaGobodo, replaced KPMG but seems to have also felt the pressure and has withdrawn its services.

• Allegedly providing tax advice to ensure the public funds extracted from the South African fiscus were placed in Dubai to avoid tax payments. KPMG may have thus also become a possible enabler of illicit capital flows in the process.

• Compiling a report for South African Revenue Services about an alleged rogue spy unit within the tax authority. The report was used as part of a campaign against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, and other senior government officials. By its own admission, KPMG appears to have ignored both sector-wide best practice as well as its own standards of due diligence.

On a wider scale, KPMG seems to have given little consideration to the risks and damage that its activities would do to SA’s institutional integrity and governance frameworks.

Pressure has been building. Eight senior executives of the South African office, including the CEO Trevor Hoole, have resigned. The firm has withdrawn all its findings‚ recommendations and conclusions contained in the notorious "rogue unit" report. It has also instituted an international review of all work done for the Gupta family.

It’s unlikely that these actions will be enough to forestall litigation and possible collapse of KPMG SA.

Shareholder tinderbox

Shareholder activism in SA has historically mostly been between institutional investors or individual activists and investee companies. But this may well begin to change. Mounting frustration at the slow pace of investigations into allegations of state capture by state institutions, such as the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority, is forcing investors to become more active. Shareholders could start directing their attention to fighting corruption through the private sector.

But are South African shareholders prepared to step up to ensure good governance in the face of governance failures elsewhere in the system? There’s a great deal to lose if they don’t.