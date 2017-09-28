Uber drives partnerships with multiple stakeholders

When Uber started in 2009, its mission was to help people everywhere get a ride, safely, quickly and at the push of a button.

That mission remains the same eight years later and Uber’s innovative, technology-driven business model is still fundamentally changing the way people think about meeting their transport needs.

For the past four years, Uber has been delivering this level of transformation across sub-Saharan Africa and, with more than 1.8-million active riders using the app, it has reason to celebrate its fourth anniversary on the continent this September.

And it’s not just Uber that has benefited from the stellar uptake of its convenient offering in Africa. The sub-Saharan countries in which Uber now has a presence, and their citizens, are also reaping socio-economic rewards.

At an economic level, these benefits take many forms. In many cities, the reliability, immediacy, and convenience that Uber offers to city residents and visitors are having the positive effect of helping to reduce congestion.

In most urban parts of sub-Saharan Africa, single-occupant vehicles remain the biggest contributors to gridlock. But increasing numbers of city residents are recognising that Uber offers a cost-effective way of sharing their daily commute with others.