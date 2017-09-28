Australian blogger lies about cancer-defeating remedies: for shame

International media reported on Thursday that Belle Gibson, an Australian blogger who lied about having cancer, and lied about being cured by the natural and alternative remedies she was advocating, was fined A$410,000.

This is a hefty fine, but doesn’t go nearly far enough.

Gibson, who sold a cookbook and an app based on her false claims, also lied about giving the money she received to charity. How is this not fraud? How can people make these kinds of claims — unproven and dangerous — and not be held criminally liable?

Freedom of speech comes with the responsibility not to spread harmful misinformation. An example needs to be made of people like Gibson, who do this deliberately, maliciously, and for personal gain, despite many people doing it with the best intentions.

We’ve seen how fake news has played out in politics; it’s causing havoc in the health sector, too.

Social media, the great leveler, puts dangerous information into the hands of people who lack the skill to assess its veracity. This, combined with an often understandable distrust of establishment medicine and Big Pharma, creates an army of advocates of unproven treatments for serious conditions.

People love a good conspiracy theory; perhaps it makes us feel clever to have pierced the veil, to have spotted the cover-up and figured out something most people apparently don’t know. That there are real examples of this happening — Big Tobacco’s sweetheart studies are the most well-known — lends credence to every crackpot theory out there.

But here’s the thing: it’s quite likely the conspiracy is being perpetrated by the self-proclaimed white knight. Did someone say Andrew Wakefield? The vaccines nay-sayer wasn’t only guilty of bad, thoroughly debunked science — he had skin in the game, a financial motive. And his bogus study on the links between vaccines and autism still has adherents, and has done lasting damage.

An HIV-positive friend was plucked off an alternative path to an early grave by friends who knew better and were prepared to say so. I urge everyone who knows better, to say so. Call bullshit. Ask where the proof is. Tackle your social media friends on the truth of the posts they share. Someone’s life could depend on it.