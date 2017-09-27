Medical drones help fly the last mile in East Africa’s most remote corners

Tanzania’s service will start in 2018. On-demand drone delivery includes blood transfusion supplies, emergency vaccines, HIV antiretrovirals, antimalaria drugs and critical medical supplies. Working directly with the Tanzanian health ministry, Zipline will establish distribution centres in Dodoma, Mwana, Lake Victoria and Mbeya, covering the furthest corners of the country.

For the technically curious, 30 drones each carrying a 1.5kg payload make 500 flights daily at 110km/h. Health employees use text messaging to place the orders. The drones take off and land at the distribution centres only. Deliveries are dropped from the sky at a designated spot marked by paint.

I learnt about Zipline at a recent dinner in New York hosted by the World Economic Forum and the Nuclear Threats Initiative to discuss biology, technology and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The city is awash with all manner of meetings when the UN General Assembly gets together, but this one was special: leaders from government and business came together to look at applications of recent discoveries in science and innovations in technologies, of which Zipline, combining GPS, robotics and other technologies, was one.

It does not take much to realise how extraordinarily useful such a service would be in public health emergencies, although there are obvious constraints, for which solutions must be found.

First, the system requires geographical mapping, the setting up of infrastructure and local training. In virgin settings, these take time. Basic infrastructure is required in order to have an emergency response.

Second, because drones are increasingly used for terrorism purposes, full government support, interagency co-operation and international diplomatic cover is needed.