Gadfly: ‘There are no bad securities, only bad correlations’

Diversification is at the heart of prudent risk management. Since no two securities move perfectly in tandem, an investor can mitigate volatility by gaining exposure to a variety of securities and asset classes. Today’s markets, characterised by pricey assets and extremely low volatility, provide little margin for error and require investors to think carefully about not just security selection but also about how portfolio components interact with one another.

Recent history shows that misplaced correlation assumptions can lead to a far more benign assessment of risk than the one that ultimately materialises.

The stakes are high. Almost every traditional metric points to a stock market that is on the expensive side. Valuations are even less appealing in the sovereign-bond universe, as Treasury 10-year yields barely outstrip inflation. Warren Buffett recently said stocks are "still attractive compared to bonds". If this is the prevailing logic among enough investors, equity markets are vulnerable to a sudden sell-off in bond prices, as happened during the 2013 taper tantrum.

Among the many factors weighing on the VIX index — including a muted business cycle characterised by low growth and inflation, and a market-minded US Federal Reserve — the most basic explanation is the dramatic decline in realised volatility of the S&P 500 Index. The correlation between the VIX and concurrent one-month realised volatility averages a robust 80%.

The bigger question is: why is realised volatility so low? An important driver is the extremely low level of correlation of daily returns among stocks. Over the past year, the average level of correlation among stocks in the S&P 500 is just 19%. During episodes of market turbulence — when stocks can move in near-lockstep, such as in 2008 and 2011 — the correlation of returns can surge past 75%. But even in normally functioning markets, average stock correlation is about 40%.

In isolation, a decline of 20 correlation points (from 40 to 20) trims the realised volatility of the index by about five points. The damper that low correlation puts on volatility illustrates the degree to which portfolio risk is tied not just to the volatility of its components, but also to how the individual securities interact.

Just as the VIX is being weighed down by realised volatility, the market pricing of correlation is being suppressed by the substantially low level of realised correlation. By comparing the pricing of an option on the S&P 500 to the average prices for options on the equities that comprise the index, one can derive the "implied correlation" for index options. This measure stands at 23% for three-month options, a level not seen in at least 20 years.

It is the joint expectation that not only will the equities that make up the S&P 500 exhibit low volatility, but also that their returns will have exceedingly low correlation that results in option costs comparable to the pre-crisis period.

Is it prudent to assume that both low stock volatility and low correlation are here to stay? Macro-economic uncertainty can make stocks more volatile and more highly correlated at the same time. As a result of the 2011 "dual shock" of the European sovereign-debt crisis and the US debt-ceiling showdown, the volatility of ExxonMobil and Microsoft more than doubled in August from the first seven months of the year. In addition, the correlation of these stocks, averaging 50% through July 2011, surged to as high as 88% during August.

Because common sources of macro-risk — including the Fed, energy prices, geopolitics, inflation shocks, regulatory change, sovereign risk, elections and fiscal-policy dysfunction — can affect both single stock volatility and the correlation among stocks at the same time, the benefits of diversification can slip away, leaving portfolios exposed to more volatility than anticipated.

Another correlation assumption that must receive constant attention is the one between stock and bond returns. Even though the S&P 500 is up 11.5% this year and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) has gained 7.6%, their returns are strongly negatively correlated on a daily basis. The combination of two assets that deliver positive returns but have negative correlation is not only very rare, it’s nirvana for a portfolio of stocks and bonds.

A simple portfolio with 50% exposure to the S&P 500 and 50% to the iShares ETF has delivered an annualised return of 16% with just 5% volatility in 2017. Even though the Fed has deftly convinced the market that its balance-sheet unwind will be uneventful, we should appreciate the degree to which the joint valuation of stock and bond prices is in uncharted territory and that an undoing of the "risk-on/risk-off" framework carries significant implications for portfolio risk.

There is an old saying that "There are no bad securities, only bad prices." The modern-day risk manager might embrace an aphorism that better reflects today’s more complex, asset-intertwined risk dynamics: "There are no bad securities, only bad correlations." Investors need to carefully examine the assumptions relating to the interaction of assets in their portfolios and understand that correlation relationships can change quickly, especially when markets become more volatile.

• Dean Curnutt is the CEO of Macro Risk Advisors. He was formerly MD and head of equity sales-trading at Banc of America Securities.

