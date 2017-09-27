Africa’s city farmers can feed millions as they earn an income

To transform urban farming into a thriving sub-sector, more skills are needed. Agriculture education organisations and e-learning platforms will play a pivotal role in bringing the required knowledge to these urban communities, via mobile devices.

For example, the whole of Diepsloot in Gauteng, with a population of more than 850,000 people, now has permanent access to the internet. Adding access to short courses on crop production and skills development at the touch of a button, with the ability to continue to earn while people learn, will open exciting opportunities.

Achieving sustainable food security for both urban and rural citizens remains an important priority for African governments. The reality, however, is that food security depends not only on a tricky balance between knowledge, availability and affordability, but also on co-ordinated partnerships between the various stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

According to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN, market gardening in African cities has grown with little official recognition, regulation or support. And while fruit and vegetable production provides livelihoods for thousands of urban Africans, and food for millions more, some market gardeners are using more pesticides and polluted water to maximise returns.

It is becoming increasingly important to explore innovative approaches to successful farming. Urban agriculture is considered to be at the cusp of advancements within the sector and one that can contribute towards the provision of sustainable access to nutritious food.

Considering how our planet is changing, rethinking and redesigning urban agriculture and what it means is of paramount importance. The number of people migrating to cities makes the urban environment a potentially important food basket for sustainable food production and increased employment.

SA is no stranger to gross inequality and consistently has one of the highest Gini coefficients (measurements of inequality) in the world. Providing food security and sovereignty to marginalised urban "boundary" communities is key to helping free SA from its greatest burden of food and health inequality.

If we could educate people to implement urban agriculture with health and sustainability in mind, it would be a great step towards creating a more sustainable future in all countries throughout Africa.

• Blight founded Agricolleges International.