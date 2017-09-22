South African Airways: the big question that must be confronted

The answer to this critical question must factor in the consideration that a large majority of SAA customers are in the middle to higher income demographic; the majority of tourists are carried by their host airlines; the quantum of high-value exports from SA is minuscule compared to imports carried by competitor airlines; and SAA has lost natural African endowment routes to more competitive and efficient operators such as Ethiopian Airlines.

In addition, its fleet composition is unsuitable to its chosen routes and SAA’s balance sheet renders it technically bankrupt.

Context is a fundamental and an existential issue for any business. SAA’s glory days were underpinned by dominance in the domestic and limited African and international routes in the late ’80s and early ’90s. The open-skies policy and massive entry by established and large international airlines constituted an existential threat to SAA unless a fundamental and comprehensive restructuring was put in place and vigorously executed.

The government failed spectacularly to undertake the required restructuring. Under the current leadership, there is no hope that the business decline can be stemmed or turned around.

The protocols governing the current lenders to SAA will make further lending impossible. What then must be done to restructure and reposition SAA for sustainable growth? The two options facing the airline must be answered unequivocally.

Without a doubt, the state must give up a sizeable portion of its equity in the airline and capitalise it adequately. The new investors must have a controlling mandate to populate the board with competent professionals of their choice. They must also have a total mandate to restructure the airline suitably and bring on board competent management.

This will not be easy, but if SAA means to stay competitive, these drastic steps, no matter how painful, are unavoidable. Bringing Vuyani Jarana on board as CEO at this stage may have been premature.

• Motsohi is organisational strategist at Lenomo Advisory