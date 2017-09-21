GLOBAL WARMING
Neglecting the environment is like throwing money into the rising sea
The cost of climate change to global economies is surely an issue all can agree on irrespective of ideology, writes Lorenzo Fioramonti
The past few weeks have been a clarion call for the world: neglecting the environment is not only irrational from a biological and ethical point of view, it’s also unwise financially. At least out of economic self-interest, governments should act immediately to radically transform timid policies on climate change with a view to setting the global community on a completely different track.
Since the late 1980s, when the first official evidence regarding human-made climate change was presented to the US Congress, the international community has been lukewarm towards any transformative response to global environmental problems. The main argument was that it would be bad for the economy. Rather than acting promptly to avoid tipping points, governments delayed action and relied mostly on market-friendly initiatives, such as the Kyoto Protocol (and, more recently, the Paris Agreement), that had little or no effect on the reduction of pollution.
Notwithstanding growing evidence that climate change was directly linked to an anachronistic approach to industrialisation, largely fuelled by consumption of fossil fuels, most governments have continued developing their economic strategies as if the environment was of no concern.
The few economists who argued for immediate action, such as Nicholas Stern who published a "review" for the UK government in 2006, were sidelined by more mainstream economists, policy advisers, conservative opinion makers and many corporate leaders who believed that technology would find intelligent ways to solve the problem in the future. A growing community of climate change "deniers" has had the upper hand more recently, dismissing ecologists’ findings as "fake news". Problem solved.
With hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria the picture looks very different. Not only is climate change real, it’s here. It’s not a problem for future generations, but for all generations. Not only in the developing world, where poor communities are affected by desertification and droughts, but also in the heart of global capitalism: the US.
A wealth of research has long shown how climate change is worsening conventional weather patterns. When hurricane Sandy hit New York in 2012, the rise in sea levels increased flood damage to property by more than $2bn. City authorities estimate they will need to spend almost $20bn to respond to climate change effects to end-2030. Harvey will cost the US government more than $180bn and some believe Irma’s destruction in Florida may be even more expensive.
These estimates do not even begin to consider the loss of human lives, the destruction of communities and the annihilation of economies, which will take years to recover — barring another catastrophe in the near future. The government of Miami is already spending hundreds of millions of dollars on flood-prevention plans, including pumps to counter — in the short term — the encroachment of rising sea levels into the city.
Other cities on the US eastern seaboard are also experiencing a 10-fold increase in the frequency of flooding that is killing lawns and trees, blocking streets, clogging storm drains, and threatening freshwater resources. Many insurance companies are now refusing to cover these risks.
Environmental dynamics are having ripple effects on the value of real estate. An investigation by mortgage authority Freddie Mac shows that rising sea levels and spreading flood plains will destroy billions of dollars in property and displace millions of people along the US coastline.
Just as in Florida, we are likely to see this state of affairs [severe water restrictions] affecting the value of real estate in the years to come
Because of the complexity of allocating losses among homeowners, lenders, servicers, insurers, investors and taxpayers, there is also the risk of delay and social conflict.
As markets begin to price in the cost of climate change, real estate may lose value quickly, leading banks to stop writing 30-year mortgages for coastal homes, shrinking the pool of able buyers and sending prices lower still. In most US cities, those properties make up a significant chuck of the tax base and when it falls, cities will struggle to provide services, causing more sales and a vicious circle of drops in revenue.
For Freddie Mac, these economic losses are likely to trigger a domino effect, having a more devastating effect than the 2008 housing crisis and the Great Recession. Developing countries most vulnerable to rising seas and increasing extreme weather will need between $140bn and $300bn annually by 2030 to help them cope — more than double the entire amount of development aid globally. Where will the money come from, especially with inward-looking nationalistic tendencies in most donor countries?
Our research shows that SA loses the equivalent of R2.6-trillion every year because of lost ecosystem services due to land use change and degradation. South African farmers have already suffered losses amounting to billions of rand because of the drought and, although production has increased again of late, there is plenty of indication that drought will become more recurrent and severe in the foreseeable future.
Due to an unprecedented water crisis that threatens to leave city residents without drinkable water in a few months, Cape Town authorities have imposed severe restrictions on the population.
Water consumption is being rationed per household, while hotels require guests to limit showers to two minutes and avoid flushing toilets after urination. Lawns are drying and pools are empty.
Just as in Florida, we are likely to see this state of affairs affecting the value of real estate in the years to come. A beautiful garden increases the value of a home by up to 20% and a pool adds another significant portion. Prospective buyers may be put off by the thought of lugging buckets of water across the rolling lawns of Constantia and Bishopscourt and leaving their expensive pools empty to cope with the problem of ever-increasing municipal water bills. Water shortages are also likely to affect the wine industry, with a knock-on effect on the economy.
These are just some examples of a much bigger picture, which attests to the huge effect that neglecting the environment will have on economies. No other phenomenon has the same destructive potential in terms of reach and scale.
The economic consequences of climate change will make the global financial crisis look like a walk in the park, because Mother Nature cannot be bailed out like a bank.
If you don’t care about the moral and biological reasons to protect the environment, I hope you will be moved into action by the risk that environmental degradation will pose to your bank account.
• Fioramonti is the author of Wellbeing Economy: Success in a World Without Growth.
Please login or register to comment.