Neglecting the environment is like throwing money into the rising sea

The few economists who argued for immediate action, such as Nicholas Stern who published a "review" for the UK government in 2006, were sidelined by more mainstream economists, policy advisers, conservative opinion makers and many corporate leaders who believed that technology would find intelligent ways to solve the problem in the future. A growing community of climate change "deniers" has had the upper hand more recently, dismissing ecologists’ findings as "fake news". Problem solved.

With hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria the picture looks very different. Not only is climate change real, it’s here. It’s not a problem for future generations, but for all generations. Not only in the developing world, where poor communities are affected by desertification and droughts, but also in the heart of global capitalism: the US.

A wealth of research has long shown how climate change is worsening conventional weather patterns. When hurricane Sandy hit New York in 2012, the rise in sea levels increased flood damage to property by more than $2bn. City authorities estimate they will need to spend almost $20bn to respond to climate change effects to end-2030. Harvey will cost the US government more than $180bn and some believe Irma’s destruction in Florida may be even more expensive.

These estimates do not even begin to consider the loss of human lives, the destruction of communities and the annihilation of economies, which will take years to recover — barring another catastrophe in the near future. The government of Miami is already spending hundreds of millions of dollars on flood-prevention plans, including pumps to counter — in the short term — the encroachment of rising sea levels into the city.

Other cities on the US eastern seaboard are also experiencing a 10-fold increase in the frequency of flooding that is killing lawns and trees, blocking streets, clogging storm drains, and threatening freshwater resources. Many insurance companies are now refusing to cover these risks.

Environmental dynamics are having ripple effects on the value of real estate. An investigation by mortgage authority Freddie Mac shows that rising sea levels and spreading flood plains will destroy billions of dollars in property and displace millions of people along the US coastline.