Tax principles apply for transactions in cryptocurrencies

Although no legislation exists that prevents individuals from accepting cryptocurrencies as payment, the Bank identifies a number of risks associated with cryptocurrencies, including an increased risk of money laundering and the legal uncertainty caused by the lack of regulation. The Bank also states that holders are vulnerable due to market volatility and the potential for technological failure or tampering. For these reasons, cryptocurrencies are used or accepted at the user’s risk.

There are three ways to acquire cryptocurrencies: purchasing through an exchange; receiving it as consideration for goods or services through commercial activities and "mining".

This article deals with the taxation of the first two ways of acquiring cryptocurrencies. SA’s tax legislation does not specifically deal with cryptocurrencies. If we accept the Bank’s position, cryptocurrencies are not legal tender or currencies but would qualify as assets and be subject to general tax principles. On this basis, the taxation of a profit made on the disposal of bitcoin is likely to depend on whether the bitcoin was held on revenue or capital account.

In determining this, the law looks to the owner’s intention. When an asset is held to generate revenue, such an asset is held on capital account and any profit realised on the disposal of the asset will be subject to capital gains tax.

Where an asset is held with the intention of selling it for profit, such an asset is held on revenue account and that profit will be subject to income tax.